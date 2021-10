The YWCA Northcentral PA will be hosting its 13th annual Women of Excellence event on Thursday, Nov. 4 at Farrington Place in downtown Williamsport. Meant to honor the strong women of our community who have put forth their time and effort into making it a better place, the YWCA is proud to recognize every one of them for their dedication, leadership and passion, according to a press release. From involvement on committees and community organizations to volunteer engagement and caring about others, these women uphold the definition of excellence and inspire those around them.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO