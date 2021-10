WEST CHESTER, PA — The Arc of Chester County honored key businesses and individuals that championed the mission of assisting individuals with disabilities last week. Donor award honorees were selected for going above and beyond in their support and advocacy of individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families. This year’s honorees were invited to a COVID-friendly private recognition celebration and tour of The Arc’s newly renovated space on Lawrence Drive in West Chester. Five outstanding members and organizations were recognized by The Arc of Chester County’s Board President, Matthew Holliday, Chief Executive Officer, Jeanne Meikrantz, and Treasurer Jessica Straghan, with the following 2021 distinguished awards:

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO