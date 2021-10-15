CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

By Associated Press
News Channel Nebraska
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s attorney general said Friday that he won’t seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients...

