Missoula County, MT

5 COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday in Missoula County

By Mark Thorsell
Q2 News
Q2 News
 9 days ago
Additional COVID-19 related deaths are being reported in Missoula County.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reports that by 1 p.m. on Friday an additional five deaths due to COVID-19 had been recorded. MCCHD notes this is among the highest deaths recorded in a single day. Friday’s deaths include one young adult, one middle-aged adult and three older adults.

Since the start of October, Missoula County has recorded 17 deaths, which is an update from the numbers released earlier on Friday . Last month, Missoula County recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths, according to MCCHD.

“We’re seeing a significant loss of life in our community-- it is devastating. We need to come together as a community and practice the precautions we know work to limit the spread of disease and ultimately the loss of life in our community. We send our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone lost to this terrible virus,” Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said.

The Mayo Clinic reported Friday that Montana had one of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the nation, second only to Alaska.

MCCHD reported earlier Friday that there were 59 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in local hospitals. Additionally, 118 new and 2,641 active cases were being reported on Friday.

“Rural communities are being affected at a greater rate than urban communities. It’s a big part of the health department’s mission to fix health disparities in our rural communities. We have a vaccine clinic scheduled in Seeley Lake on October 20th and we hope rural residents will take advantage of it,” explained COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr.

Health officials are continuing to request that residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department’s vaccination site at the Southgate Mall is open seven days a week and accepting walk-ups and appointments for first and second-dose patients. Residents seeking third doses or booster doses must make an appointment. The clinic’s hours and a link to make appointments can be found here .

Additionally, the no-cost vaccine clinic taking place in Seeley Lake on Oct. 20 will run from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 3150 Montana Highway 83 and no appointment necessary.

