What Is Mezcal? Learn About the Trendy, Agave-Based Alcohol

It’s crazy to see how much a person can change with a little push, and for me it all started with the aroma of waffle batter and burning coffee. Since the first day of preschool, I always was the type to invest more time in my physical work than social. The type that was envious of the girls who could just get up in front of the class and confidently give a presentation. The type that would steer clear of running for student council rep or raising my hand to answer the math question, even if I did have it right.

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO