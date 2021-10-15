CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Mezcal? Learn About the Trendy, Agave-Based Alcohol

Cover picture for the articleCommonly confused with its cousin tequila, mezcal is a smoky...

Agave Spirits Company IZO Spirits Announces Limited Edition Mezcal Añejo Cenizo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — IZO Spirits is highly recognized for its premium line of award-winning agave spirits that elevate the palate and tasting experience. To heighten the sipping senses of loyal IZO drinkers even further, the industry-leading brand announced a new limited edition Mezcal Añejo Cenizo available beginning of October 2021. With just 749 bottles available, now is the time to hop on the opportunity to be a part of the exclusive collection that warms your soul with its savory, lightly smoked flavor. For avid Mezcal aficionados, it’s love at first sip.
California-Based Girl Crush Brands Introduces Sunlit Agave Wine Cocktails

LOS ANGELES, CA – Girl Crush Brands, a certified 100% women-owned and operated company out of Southern California, announces the introduction of Sunlit Agave Wine Cocktails, premium ready-to-drink cocktails make with 100% Blue Agave, real lime juice and natural flavors. New data shows that the wine cocktail space is one...
What Is Panela Sugar? Learn All About This Popular Sweetener, Including How to Use It at Home

When it comes to natural sweeteners, you can't go wrong with honey or maple syrup, but if you want to expand your arsenal of saccharine ingredients, look no further than panela sugar. Wonderfully sweet and decadent, panela offers a deep flavor profile that can elevate your favorite dishes. But what is panela sugar, and, perhaps most importantly, how do you use it at home? Read on to learn about the sweetener, including our favorite ways to use it in your drinks, desserts, and more.
Tequila
There is nothing ‘normal’ about our addiction to alcohol

In Stop Drinking 4 Life…Easily!, Jason Vale, the addiction aficionado turned juicing junkie, used a great analogy about giving up alcohol. The 1999 book – which I thoroughly recommend to anyone wanting to enact the title – invites readers to replace the idea of drinking alcohol with downing the same quantity of milk.
Simple Tips for Avoiding (and Fixing) Cracked Pumpkin Pie

Even from great bakers, our Test Kitchen gets this question: "My pumpkin pie is cracked on top. Why did this happen and what can I do to make it prettier?" If your pumpkin pie has a habit of cracking, follow our tips on how to make it prettier (or hide the flaw)!
I spent my summer slinging waffles at the Jersey Shore. Here what I learned about life

It’s crazy to see how much a person can change with a little push, and for me it all started with the aroma of waffle batter and burning coffee. Since the first day of preschool, I always was the type to invest more time in my physical work than social. The type that was envious of the girls who could just get up in front of the class and confidently give a presentation. The type that would steer clear of running for student council rep or raising my hand to answer the math question, even if I did have it right.
What I learned about having flooring installed

When we bought our current home a few years ago, I loved the floor plan but not the floors. The house had everything I wanted and something I didn’t want — carpet in the main living areas. After months of bringing home those square flooring samples, I finally decided it was time to rip out all the carpet downstairs and have new flooring installed. It seems great minds really do think alike because my two good friends, Debbie and Maria, recently installed new flooring in their homes, too.
$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
