Tampa Bay baby diagnosed with rare heart defect

TAMPA (WFLA) – When she was 20 months pregnant, Lindsay Yeager learned her daughter Sienna would need open heart surgery after she was born.

The condition called Tetralogy of Fallot is a combination of four different congenital heart defects.

“I think that was the scariest part, the fear of the unknown,” Sienna’s father Phil Yeager said.

It turns out Sienna had more than heart trouble. She was born with CHARGE syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects many parts of the body including the heart.

Sienna’s first surgery was to open her nasal passage to help her breathe better. Her first heart surgery came when she was six months old.

“What they did is they closed the hole in her heart and they closed it in a way that the aorta is on the correct side of her heart. They took out her pulmonary valve that was too small and narrow and they put a big patch over it,” Sienna’s mom Lindsay Yeager said

Now, Sienna won’t need another heart surgery until she’s a teenager.

“The first year is the hardest and she’s doing well so she has an excellent prognosis going forward and god willing a long life to live and a happy one,” Lindsay said.

