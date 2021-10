(Radio Iowa) – Researchers warn this flu season could be far worse than normal. Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, says the flu vaccine is widely available and can be taken at the same time as a Covid booster shot. “This year, we’re seeing some disease trends with other respiratory viruses which would indicate we’re headed into a high volume flu year,” Garcia says, “which means that we need everyone to get their vaccine.” In remarks during a telephone town hall meeting with Iowa A-A-R-P members, Garcia urged Iowans to stay home if they have flu symptoms.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO