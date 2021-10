(WIAA Release) - A soggy first day of the State Girls Golf Championships ended at dusk at University Ridge Monday. Lanie Veenendall of New Richmond shot 4-under-par with an 18-hole score of 68 to lead all individuals in Division 1 after the first day of competition. She tied for 17th last year. Riley Pechinski of Stevens Point is in second place at -2, and three golfers are tied for third at par.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO