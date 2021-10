A Yale researcher recently published an article arguing for increased sustainability efforts within the healthcare profession through decreasing the demand for care. In an analysis piece published on Sept. 20, lead author Jodi Sherman, associate professor of epidemiology in environmental health sciences at the Yale School of Public Health and director of the Yale Program on Healthcare Environmental Sustainability at the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health, urges medical professionals to contribute to the healthcare industry’s push for net-zero emissions. She noted the importance of warding off the health conditions that climate change can exacerbate — including cardiovascular disease. Sherman collaborated with five researchers from institutions in the United States, Canada and Australia to write the article.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO