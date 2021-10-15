55-year-old man injured in Wicker Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was in an alley inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of West North Avenue at approximately 3:45 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator approached and revealed a firearm, demanding the man’s property.

The perpetrator then fired shots at the man, striking him in the left hip and left leg. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened just a block away from another incident early Sunday morning , which saw five people shot and one person killed in a drive-by shooting.

Alderman Brian Hopkins said today’s shooting stemmed from another attempted carjacking in a neighborhood that has seen a rapid surge in recent weeks.

“The police department is fully aware of the stakes right now, they’re fully aware of what’s going on,” Hopkins said.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.