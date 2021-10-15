Why there may only be 2 more monthly child tax credit payments left

US President Joe Biden's Democratic allies are considering imposing a tax on the wealthiest Americans, a longstanding goal of the political left that could finally be enacted to pay for a massive social spending plan. Democratic senators are expected to soon detail the proposal that would allow Washington to reap revenue from the increase in value of stocks, property and other assets of the wealthiest Americans, which generally is not taxed unless it is sold. The idea comes as Democrats in Congress scramble to find an agreement on a social spending bill worth just under $2 trillion that party moderates have thus far refused to pass, worried about its deleterious economic effects. "I wouldn't call that a wealth tax, but it would help get at capital gains which are an extraordinary large part of the income of the wealthiest individuals and right now escape taxation until they're realized," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on CNN.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 HOUR AGO