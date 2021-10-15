CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why there may only be 2 more monthly child tax credit payments left

By Joe St. George
kjrh.com
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Many parents know that the monthly child tax credit payments arrive on the 15th of the month. It's a benefit that started in July and continues at least through December. The child tax credit payments are meant to offset the cost of raising children. The average...

www.kjrh.com

