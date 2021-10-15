CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico's Femsa taps successor to CEO Padilla

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa said on Friday that it has chosen a successor for Chief Executive Edurardo Padilla, who will retire in January.

Daniel Rodriguez, who currently leads the Femsa Comercio division including the vast chain of Oxxo convenience stores, is slated to take the helm after joining the company in 2015.

Femsa said in a statement that Rodriguez will focus on "growth and innovation along with sustainability, inclusion, and diversity."

Padilla, who will step down on Jan. 1, had worked for close to 25 years at Femsa, including as its chief executive since 2018.

