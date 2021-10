Toyota decided to pull the plug on the Land Cruiser in the U.S. to the dismay of a lot of people. However, it looks like the auto group had bigger plans for the SUV. The SUV has a loyal fan following, but it was a little rough for the asking price. So, while the Land Cruiser has retired, it will be sold Stateside in the form of the Lexus LX 600 – an SUV with better creature comforts, but with the DNA of the rugged Land Cruiser. The LX 600 is, in its essence, a suited-up Land Cruiser 300 It comes with a whole lot of tech features on the inside, and even sporty and luxurious trims to cater to all types of customers in the segment.

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO