Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt no longer surprise anyone when they run the football. The Browns — and everyone else around the NFL — are used to seeing Chubb run through a defender or two or use a stiff-arm to break away for a big carry. They're also used to seeing Hunt break a few tackles on just about every run and find new ways to fall forward whenever defenders manage to bring him to the turf.

