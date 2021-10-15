October notices for Farragut Public Shooting Range

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING LA CROSSE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the basement Auditorium (0430) of the La Crosse County Administrative Center, 212 6th St N, La Crosse WI, where the following appeals will be heard and considered by the Board of Adjustment, created under the terms of the La Crosse County Zoning Ordinance. Individual testimony can be provided by written correspondence and should be sent via email to zoning (lacrossecountv.orq or mailed to the Zoning Dept. at the address referenced above. The applicant or agent speaking on his/her behalf is expected to attend the hearing to provide testimony in person to the Board of Adjustment. APPEAL NO. 2021-22 Darren H & Holly A Hutschenreuter, W2352 County Rd A, Mindoro, WI, 54644, permit denied to construct a 30-ft x 32-ft detached accessory building that will replace an existing 20-ft x 20-ft carport that together with an existing 28-ft x 30-ft detached accessory building with attached 10-ft x 30-ft and 8-ft x 30-ft lean-to additions, will further exceed the 768 sq. ft. area limit for such buildings on this 0.97-acre lot. Property described as Certified Survey Map No. 23, Vol 2, Section 7, T18N, R5W. Property address W2352 County Rd A. Tax parcel 5-86-1. Town of Farmington. APPEAL NO. 2021-24 Mark S Bearwald, 1739 La Fond Ave, La Crosse, WI, 54603, permit denied to construct an attached 12-ft x 22-ft lean-to addition to an existing single family residence that will lie within the required 12-ft side yard setback per Ch. 20 Shoreland Zoning. Property described as the NE/NW of Gov't lot 8, Section 19, T16N, R7W. Tax parcel 4-616-0. Property address 1739 La Fond Ave. Town of Campbell. APPEAL NO. 2021-25 Travis Kramer, W2751 County Road A, Mindoro, WI, 54644, in preparation for a proposed parcel split, seeks a variance to retain existing detached accessory buildings exceeding the number (2), height (17 feet), and cumulative square footage (1,008 sq. Ft.) limits on a proposed 2.0-acre parcel as depicted on a proposed Certified Survey Map prepared by Professional Land Surveyor Ethan Remus. Property described as part of the NW/SW of Section 12, T18N, R6W. Tax parcel 5-705-0. Property address W2845 County Road A. Town of Farmington. Dated this 4th day of October, 2021 /s/ Kathleen Stewart Kathleen Stewart, Zoning & Planning Administrator LAC: October 6, 11, 2021 88037WNAXLP.

