Politics

October notices for Farragut Public Shooting Range

idaho.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to staffing constraints, Farragut Public Shooting range will be open Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of October. In addition, portions of Farragut Public Shooting Range will be closed to general public use on the following dates...

idfg.idaho.gov

Comments / 0

montcova.com

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Christiansburg Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Council Chambers of the Christiansburg Town Hall, 100 E. Main Street, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments concerning:. Conditional Use Permit request by...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mail Carrier Hit, Killed By Driver In Greene County

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — A mail carrier was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Greene County. (Photo Credit: Newschopper 2) The crash happened Monday on Andrews Road in Morris Township. The Greene County Coroner’s Office said Chad Varner, 49, was hit and killed after leaving his vehicle to deliver a package. Greene County Regional Police Chief Zach Sams told KDKA Varner was hit while behind a row of hedges in the front yard of a home. The driver of the vehicle left the roadway and hit the man. A Good Samaritan who was passing by noticed the crash, rendered first aid, and went to a local store to call first responders, law enforcement said. The driver of the vehicle was conscious and had a passenger with her. The driver is being evaluated at a hospital in Waynesburg. “It is possible there was a medial episode that occurred,” the chief said. “As of right now, we can’t verify that. But if that is the case, it would be a medical episode that caused the crash.” No one was at the house where the mail carrier was delivering the mail. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Virginian-Pilot

York County leaders try to withhold school system funding for teaching of ‘divisive’ ideas

The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
#Public Use
WTVR CBS 6

Workers hoist 'monster' from Richmond sewer

Department of Public Utilities crews pulled the massive blob from the Shockoe Retention Basin, which holds 50 million gallons of combined sewer water from Northside before it is sent to the wastewater treatment plant, on Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, VA
CNN

FBI confirms human remains are those of Brian Laundrie

FBI confirms human remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie. A comparison of dental records on Thursday confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park yesterday are those of Brian Laundrie, the FBI said in a release Thursday evening.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Winona Daily News

October 18th, 2021 BOA Meeting - Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING LA CROSSE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the basement Auditorium (0430) of the La Crosse County Administrative Center, 212 6th St N, La Crosse WI, where the following appeals will be heard and considered by the Board of Adjustment, created under the terms of the La Crosse County Zoning Ordinance. Individual testimony can be provided by written correspondence and should be sent via email to zoning (lacrossecountv.orq or mailed to the Zoning Dept. at the address referenced above. The applicant or agent speaking on his/her behalf is expected to attend the hearing to provide testimony in person to the Board of Adjustment. APPEAL NO. 2021-22 Darren H & Holly A Hutschenreuter, W2352 County Rd A, Mindoro, WI, 54644, permit denied to construct a 30-ft x 32-ft detached accessory building that will replace an existing 20-ft x 20-ft carport that together with an existing 28-ft x 30-ft detached accessory building with attached 10-ft x 30-ft and 8-ft x 30-ft lean-to additions, will further exceed the 768 sq. ft. area limit for such buildings on this 0.97-acre lot. Property described as Certified Survey Map No. 23, Vol 2, Section 7, T18N, R5W. Property address W2352 County Rd A. Tax parcel 5-86-1. Town of Farmington. APPEAL NO. 2021-24 Mark S Bearwald, 1739 La Fond Ave, La Crosse, WI, 54603, permit denied to construct an attached 12-ft x 22-ft lean-to addition to an existing single family residence that will lie within the required 12-ft side yard setback per Ch. 20 Shoreland Zoning. Property described as the NE/NW of Gov't lot 8, Section 19, T16N, R7W. Tax parcel 4-616-0. Property address 1739 La Fond Ave. Town of Campbell. APPEAL NO. 2021-25 Travis Kramer, W2751 County Road A, Mindoro, WI, 54644, in preparation for a proposed parcel split, seeks a variance to retain existing detached accessory buildings exceeding the number (2), height (17 feet), and cumulative square footage (1,008 sq. Ft.) limits on a proposed 2.0-acre parcel as depicted on a proposed Certified Survey Map prepared by Professional Land Surveyor Ethan Remus. Property described as part of the NW/SW of Section 12, T18N, R6W. Tax parcel 5-705-0. Property address W2845 County Road A. Town of Farmington. Dated this 4th day of October, 2021 /s/ Kathleen Stewart Kathleen Stewart, Zoning & Planning Administrator LAC: October 6, 11, 2021 88037WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI

