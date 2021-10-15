Brewvine: Raven Brewing & BBQ Turning Produce into Pints

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Raven Brewing & BBQ in Big Rapids to see how the brewery is turning produce into pints.

“I like to try and experiment with everything that I possibly can,” said brewmaster David Turner. “Lately, I’ve been trying to work with local farmers.”

Experimenting with vegetables is how Raven Brewing & BBQ came up with the “farmers choice” blonde ale.

The rhubarb relative and some curious carrots aren’t the only veggies that are making their way into the beer.

David plans on playing with lemon drop, Trinidad scorpion, Carolina reaper and a few other pungent peppers.

If those sound a little too spicy for you, the brewery has plenty of other options rotating their way through the taps for you to try.

“I just get to experiment as almost every batch kind of deal because we’re that small,” he said. “There are a few that I keep on just to keep the masses happy nut those guys are few and far between, I think probably only five or six beers really fall into that category.”