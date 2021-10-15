Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 12:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Norfolk, Portsmouth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Camden, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the southeastern City of Portsmouth and the southwestern City of Virginia Beach through 130 PM EDT At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Northwest, or 7 miles south of Great Bridge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Norfolk State University, Regent University, Great Bridge, Kempsville, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Fentress, Northwest, Cradock, Princess Anne, South Norfolk, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS and Greenbrier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
