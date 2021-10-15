CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-17 03:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-17 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated Surf...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Washington Coast PERIOD OF STRONGEST WINDS AND GUSTS ON THE OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON COAST EXPECTED BETWEEN ROUGHLY 6 PM TONIGHT AND 9 AM MONDAY MORNING The period of strongest sustained winds and wind gusts are expected overnight tonight and Monday morning along the coasts of central and northern Oregon, and southwest Washington. Sustained wind speeds from the south-southwest are expected to increase slightly to between 40 and 55 mph in many areas, and persist through early Monday morning. Wind gusts, especially along the immediate coast including beaches, headlands, and adjacent parts of the Highway 101 corridor could reach to between 65 and 80 mph. For the ongoing storm, the next 12 to 15 hours are expected to have the greatest risk of downed trees, powerlines, and power outages due to the wind. While it will remain breezy to windy across all coastal areas through at least Monday evening, winds are expected to slowly decreasing across all areas beginning mid to late morning on Monday.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia Strong thunderstorms will impact much of the northwest half of the Portland Metro area and Interstate 5 corridor in southwest Washington through 115 PM PDT At 1240 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scappoose to Hillsboro to Newberg. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Battle Ground, St. Helens, Woodland, Vancouver Downtown, Portland Downtown, Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Tigard, Newberg, Scappoose, Ridgefield, La Center, Columbia City, Mount Vista, Lake Shore, Portland Airport, Salmon Creek and Cedar Mill. This includes the following highways in Washington Interstate 5 between mile markers 1 and 26. Interstate 205 between mile markers 27 and 37. State Route 14 between mile markers 1 and 6. State Route 503 between mile markers 2 and 12, and between mile markers 44 and 54. This includes the following highways in Oregon Interstate 5 between mile markers 300 and 308. Interstate 205 near mile marker 26. Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 2. U.S. Highway 26 west of Portland between mile markers 59 and 73. U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland near mile marker 1. U.S. Highway 30 west of Portland between mile markers 1 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-24 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cass; St. Joseph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Elkhart, northern Wabash, Noble, Whitley, northern Huntington, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Cass and St. Joseph Counties through 1030 PM EDT At 936 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Granger to near Bourbon to near Mexico. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Elkhart and Simonton Lake around 945 PM EDT. Cassopolis around 950 PM EDT. Nappanee and Milford around 955 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include New Paris, Goshen, Syracuse, Marcellus, Three Rivers, North Manchester, Millersburg, Ligonier, Centreville, South Whitley and Topeka. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 289 and 291. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 88 and 132. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast PERIOD OF STRONGEST WINDS AND GUSTS ON THE OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON COAST EXPECTED BETWEEN ROUGHLY 6 PM TONIGHT AND 9 AM MONDAY MORNING The period of strongest sustained winds and wind gusts are expected overnight tonight and Monday morning along the coasts of central and northern Oregon, and southwest Washington. Sustained wind speeds from the south-southwest are expected to increase slightly to between 40 and 55 mph in many areas, and persist through early Monday morning. Wind gusts, especially along the immediate coast including beaches, headlands, and adjacent parts of the Highway 101 corridor could reach to between 65 and 80 mph. For the ongoing storm, the next 12 to 15 hours are expected to have the greatest risk of downed trees, powerlines, and power outages due to the wind. While it will remain breezy to windy across all coastal areas through at least Monday evening, winds are expected to slowly decreasing across all areas beginning mid to late morning on Monday.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Lower Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Lower Columbia Strong thunderstorms will impact much of the northwest half of the Portland Metro area and Interstate 5 corridor in southwest Washington through 115 PM PDT At 1240 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scappoose to Hillsboro to Newberg. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Battle Ground, St. Helens, Woodland, Vancouver Downtown, Portland Downtown, Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Tigard, Newberg, Scappoose, Ridgefield, La Center, Columbia City, Mount Vista, Lake Shore, Portland Airport, Salmon Creek and Cedar Mill. This includes the following highways in Washington Interstate 5 between mile markers 1 and 26. Interstate 205 between mile markers 27 and 37. State Route 14 between mile markers 1 and 6. State Route 503 between mile markers 2 and 12, and between mile markers 44 and 54. This includes the following highways in Oregon Interstate 5 between mile markers 300 and 308. Interstate 205 near mile marker 26. Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 2. U.S. Highway 26 west of Portland between mile markers 59 and 73. U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland near mile marker 1. U.S. Highway 30 west of Portland between mile markers 1 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for eastern and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Randolph, northeastern Izard, southeastern Fulton, northwestern Lawrence and Sharp Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1118 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Highland in Sharp County, or near Cherokee Village, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pocahontas... Cherokee Village Ash Flat... Black Rock Horseshoe Bend... Highland in Sharp County Hardy... Imboden Ravenden... Maynard Lynn... Franklin Ravenden Springs... Ballard Annieville... Dalton Attica... Myron Smithville... Williford MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...St Joseph State Park Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington PATCHY DENSE FOG ON THE NORTH SHORE Webcams and surface observations showed patches of dense fog had developed across portions of south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana near and east of Interstate 55 and north of Interstate 12...including the McComb, Hammond and Slidell areas. Visibilities will occasionally fall below one half mile. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 AM CDT this morning. Drivers during the morning rush hour should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities, and plan for a little extra time for their commute.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Brevard County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Brevard and southeastern Volusia Counties through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Maytown to near Haulover Canal to near Space Coast Airport. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Orange, Titusville, New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater and Oak Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 08:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; North Oregon Coast A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of far southwestern Clatsop and northwestern Tillamook Counties through 930 AM PDT At 855 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout near Manzanita, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, heavy rain, wind gusts to 50 mph, and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cannon Beach. In Oregon this includes U.S. Highway 101 near mile marker 27, and between mile markers 30 and 39. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 09:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN DOWNGRADED TO A HIGH SURF ADVISORY * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions. Breakers up to 30 feet. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low- lying shoreline.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Winds will continue to ease through the afternoon.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 12:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Norfolk, Portsmouth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Camden, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the southeastern City of Portsmouth and the southwestern City of Virginia Beach through 130 PM EDT At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Northwest, or 7 miles south of Great Bridge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Norfolk State University, Regent University, Great Bridge, Kempsville, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Fentress, Northwest, Cradock, Princess Anne, South Norfolk, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS and Greenbrier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 09:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The large, powerful surf could result in closure of the Ventura Harbor entrance.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-27 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 12:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Camden; Western Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Camden, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the southeastern City of Portsmouth and the southwestern City of Virginia Beach through 130 PM EDT At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Northwest, or 7 miles south of Great Bridge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Norfolk State University, Regent University, Great Bridge, Kempsville, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Fentress, Northwest, Cradock, Princess Anne, South Norfolk, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS and Greenbrier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 12:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Camden; Western Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Camden, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the southeastern City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the southeastern City of Portsmouth and the southwestern City of Virginia Beach through 130 PM EDT At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Northwest, or 7 miles south of Great Bridge, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Norfolk State University, Regent University, Great Bridge, Kempsville, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Fentress, Northwest, Cradock, Princess Anne, South Norfolk, Portlock, Mount Pleasant, Herberts Corner, Oceana NAS and Greenbrier. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 09:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There will be a risk of sneaker waves and unusually large wave runup on area beaches. While the High Surf Warning will end late Monday evening, very large, Advisory level surf is expected to persist through Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large breaking waves in the Morro Bay Harbor entrance could result in closure of the entrance.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

