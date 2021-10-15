Special Weather Statement issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia Strong thunderstorms will impact much of the northwest half of the Portland Metro area and Interstate 5 corridor in southwest Washington through 115 PM PDT At 1240 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scappoose to Hillsboro to Newberg. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Battle Ground, St. Helens, Woodland, Vancouver Downtown, Portland Downtown, Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Tigard, Newberg, Scappoose, Ridgefield, La Center, Columbia City, Mount Vista, Lake Shore, Portland Airport, Salmon Creek and Cedar Mill. This includes the following highways in Washington Interstate 5 between mile markers 1 and 26. Interstate 205 between mile markers 27 and 37. State Route 14 between mile markers 1 and 6. State Route 503 between mile markers 2 and 12, and between mile markers 44 and 54. This includes the following highways in Oregon Interstate 5 between mile markers 300 and 308. Interstate 205 near mile marker 26. Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 2. U.S. Highway 26 west of Portland between mile markers 59 and 73. U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland near mile marker 1. U.S. Highway 30 west of Portland between mile markers 1 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO