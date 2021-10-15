Victim identified in fatal Perry County wreck

PERRY CO., Ind (WEHT) The victim in a fatal wreck on Scotch Pine Road in Perry County has been identified.

The Perry County Coroner says Susanna Adkins, 65, of Cannelton, was pronounced dead at the scene. We’re told Adkins was a passenger in the front seat.

The crash happened on Tuesday before 1 p.m. on Scotch Pine Road between New 237 and Old State Road 237. The crash remains under investigation.

