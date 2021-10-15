CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

Redistricting board in Jacksonville to meet on new ward boundaries

WNCT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Jacksonville redistricting board has made a...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Three people killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
Reuters

Tesla drives over $1 trillion as investors bet the EV future is now

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O)surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade. Most automakers do not boast...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#City Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy