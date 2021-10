The Denver Broncos promoted former Gator Tyrie Cleveland to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland has appeared in two games already for Denver this year, totaling 37 snaps across offense and special teams. As a rookie in 2020, he brought in six receptions for 63 yards in 10 games. He has yet to notch a reception this year, but Cleveland could see some targets on Thursday. It hasn’t been easy for him, but Cleveland is getting more opportunities with injuries mounting up for the Broncos.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO