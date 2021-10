GREEN BAY — Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy had a number of famous quotes during his 13-year tenure with the team. There was “We’re nobody’s underdog” following a loss to New England in 2010. He also dropped “I’m not in the mood for drama tonight” following the Fail Mary loss at Seattle in 2012. But it was his quip of “statistics are for losers” during his end of the season press conference in January of 2014 that stayed with many that cover the team, as the line was directed at a beat writer.

