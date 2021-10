It is not an overstatement to say that the Bills waited nine months for Sunday night's game. When the Bills showed up in Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game in January, they were pretty sure they were going to win it. Sure, they'd lost a home game to the Chiefs in Week 6, but since that time they'd gone 11-1 with the only loss coming on a ludicrous DeAndre Hopkins Hail Mary catch in triple coverage as time expired in Arizona in Week 10. They were white-hot, having just stifled Lamar Jackson's Ravens the week before, and they felt they were ready to knock out the champs and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO