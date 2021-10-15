CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos celebrating Mike Shanahan’s coaching contributions

By ARNIE STAPLETON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2zwQ_0cSj5Ra500
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan laughs as he talks to the media following the morning session of football training camp in Denver, in this Sunday, July 29, 2007, file photo. The Denver Broncos are celebrating Mike Shanahan' coaching contributions during their alumni weekend. Shanahan, who holds the franchise record with 146 victories between 1995-2008, including eight in the playoffs, will go into the Broncos' Ring of Fame during halftime of the Raiders-Broncos game on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are celebrating Mike Shanahan’s coaching contributions this weekend.

The two-time Super Bowl winner who holds the franchise record with 146 victories between 1995 and 2008, including eight playoff wins, will go into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame during halftime of the Raiders-Broncos game Sunday.

“Mike’s had a great impact on the game,” current coach Vic Fangio said Friday. “Obviously, he had a great impact on the Broncos organization, first as an assistant and then as the head coach. And you know his legacy has lived on through a bunch of these coaches, obviously his son (49ers coach Kyle Shanahan), Sean McVay, Matt LeFleur in Green Bay, (Kevin) Stefanski in Cleveland. He didn’t coach with him, but he coached under Gary (Kubiak), who coached under Mike and he’s doing the same stuff.

“It’s all around the league, so Mike’s been retired, hadn’t been active for the last few years, but his stuff is still active.”

Shanahan built talent-laden rosters and won two Super Bowls running his version of the West Coast offense he learned in San Francisco with the one-cut running style behind a lighter offensive line.

“When Mike was the coordinator with the Niners, that’s not actually the system he became really famous for. He incorporated some of that with what he thought,” Fangio said. “That’s what these guys are running now. Mike has had a great impact on the game and was a great head coach.”

Shanahan’s coaching tree doesn’t just consist of today’s creative offensive minds. He had an impact on defensive coaches, too.

“What a cutting edge coach,” said Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who was Shanahan’s defensive backs coach from 1995-99. “I’ll always be grateful for the five years I spent with him.”

Donatell said Shanahan’s legacy in the league is very much a living one with so many coaches tracing their philosophies back to Shanahan’s time as head coach in Denver and later Washington.

“Just look at the tree. I can’t even name all the guys,” Donatell said. “You can start with Kyle, and there’s so many guys in between. He impacted so many guys.”

“When he came out of San Francisco, he was on the cutting edge with scheme and he ran this place as a CEO,” Donatell added. “He had full control of everything and he was a true leader. He had some great partners — Gary Kubiak, Alex Gibbs, Mike Heimerdinger. They were doing some special work together, and these guys all went on to be head coaches and so forth. It was a neat time.”

The Broncos are also celebrating Steve Atwater’s recent enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His bust was on display in Denver and he was set to receive his Hall of Fame ring in a pregame presentation.

Atwater was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2020 but wasn’t inducted until this year because of the pandemic.

Peyton Manning, a member of the 2021 Hall of Fame class, will be recognized on Oct. 31 when the Broncos host Washington.

Notes: Former Broncos RB Otis Armstrong died Wednesday at age 70, according to his family. No cause of death was given. Armstrong was the ninth overall draft pick in 1973 after a standout career at Purdue. He played eight seasons in Denver, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 1974 when he rushed for 1,408 yards in a 14-game season and led the league with nine TD runs.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Ahead of Ring of Fame induction, Mike Shanahan reflects on career as Broncos’ winningest coach

Hours after the most shocking loss of his head-coaching career, the kind of setback some teams never recover from, Mike Shanahan began pouring the foundation for the Broncos’ consecutive Super Bowl championships. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” recalled Gary Kubiak, then the team’s offensive coordinator. “We’re all licking...
NFL
99.9 The Point

Mike Shanahan To Get The Ultimate Honor In Denver On Sunday

For 14 seasons, this man roamed the Denver Broncos sidelines and while there were many factors in the Broncos FINALLY getting over the hump and winning back to back Super Bowls after several failed attempts, Mike Shanahan's name has to go at or near the top of the list of people responsible for it.
NFL
KRDO News Channel 13

Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan and Hall of Famer Steve Atwater will be honored on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos will celebrate the Ring of Fame induction of Mike Shanahan and the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement of Steve Atwater throughout the weekend and during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (2:25 MDT kickoff). On Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., fans and media are invited to attend Shanahan’s Ring The post Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan and Hall of Famer Steve Atwater will be honored on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High appeared first on KRDO.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Mile High Report

Broncos need to channel Shanahan’s ‘beat Raiders at all costs’ mentality

Broncos all-time winningest head coach Mike Shanahan will be inducted into the Ring of Fame on Sunday, the day the Broncos host the Raiders. His Ring of Fame honor comes with tons of accolades, including his 156-91 record (including playoffs), back-to-back Super Bowl championships, and finally helping Hall-of-Fame QB John Elway get the Super Bowl ring and NFL legacy he deserved.
NFL
Mile High Report

Mike Shanahan joins Ring of Fame as the team’s 34th inductee

The Denver Broncos’ winningest head coach, Mike Shanahan, was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame last night. The ceremony also featured Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater, whose pillar was updated to include his HOF selection. Asked about joining some of his former players in the ROF, the former...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Peyton Manning
denverbroncos.com

Broncos to honor Mike Shanahan, Steve Atwater during 2021 Alumni Weekend

DENVER — In recognition of Mike Shanahan's induction into the Ring of Fame and Steve Atwater's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Broncos will celebrate the two legends' recent honors over the upcoming Alumni Weekend, culminating with ceremonies during the team's Week 6 game against the Raiders on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos#Raiders Broncos#Super Bowls
NBC Sports

Shanahan celebrates father Mike during 49ers' bye week

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan won't be getting much of a break from the NFL during the 49ers' bye week, as he is in Denver this weekend celebrating the induction of his father Mike into the Broncos' Ring of Fame. Mike Shanahan said he made sure the Broncos scheduled the ceremony...
NFL
milehighsports.com

Broncos embarrass themselves vs. coach-less Raiders on the day of Mike Shanahan’s enshrinement

Once again, the Broncos embarrassed themselves against an extremely vulnerable opponent. To make matters even worse though, this embarrassing performance came on a very important day for the franchise, as they were handing Steve Atwater his Hall of Fame ring, and enshrining the franchise’s winningest coach, Mike Shanahan, into the team’s Ring of Fame.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
9NEWS

Mike Shanahan finishes first step to coaching immortality

DENVER — It is said, by sports union chief Donald Fehr if no one else, that history should not be judged by contemporaries. This is especially true when evaluating the NFL coaching career of Mike Shanahan. His review has swung from The Mastermind early in his tenure as Broncos head...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

How Mike Shanahan drew on Broncos history to leave his own lasting impact

Long before that, on Jan. 24, 1984, Shanahan resigned from an offensive coordinator position with the University of Florida to join the Broncos, starting out as the team's wide receivers coach. Despite that title, close observers could tell Shanahan was destined to make an impact far beyond just his purview as a position coach — even if his youth belied his wealth of knowledge.
NFL
USA Today

Broncos fans wanted Mike Shanahan to take over offense on Sunday

The Denver Broncos added former coach Mike Shanahan to their Ring of Fame during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur making questionable decisions and head coach Vic Fangio continuing to produce underwhelming results, many fans and pundits had the same idea on Sunday: Shanahan could take over.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

626K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy