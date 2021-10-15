Three-Car Crash Cleared Near South Meadows Parkway

A 22-year-old Yakima woman was killed early Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12. Anahi Rivera-Chavez was riding in a 2010 Toyota Camry heading west on the highway about 3 miles west of Yakima when it was struck by a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup at the intersection with McCormick Road around 5:55 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol news release. She and the Camry’s driver, 22-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Martinez of Yakima, were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where Rivera-Chavez was pronounced dead, the release said.
