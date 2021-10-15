CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Parents at Helen Cordero Elementary concerned about drivers at pickup area

By Ariana Kraft
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBADP_0cSj4dG800

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents are battling it out in the school pick-up line. While that may not be surprising, the problem is especially bad at one Albuquerque elementary school and they blame the way the street is set up. People are making illegal left-hand turns in and out of Helen Cordero Elementary blocking traffic and even causing other cars to drive on the wrong side of the road to get through.

Story continues below

One parent is so frustrated with the situation, he started getting video of it. “It’s come to the point where I’ve seen parents argue and fight over this, I’ve seen kids crossing the street where they’ve almost been hit, I’ve seen almost head-on collisions with this,” he says. “I really feel it’s something we need to do as a safety protocol, make sure that our kids have a safe place to go to school.”

There’s one right-hand turn that goes into the school to pick up kids from the line but people are cutting in front of that line to make illegal left-hand turns. There are signs but parents ignore them frustrated with the long lines and how hard it is to get in and out.

A parent says he’s called the city and Albuquerque Public Schools over and over. He recently went to the city’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program and in an email, he was told they have not had the chance to schedule a field visit in response to these concerns.

However, APS parents say this is something that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. “Putting a crossing guard here because this is a very popular place to cross and there is no guard, as well as putting barriers up you know cones in the middle of the street just to keep them from turning left or maybe just making that no left hand sign a little bit bigger,” said one parent.

A spokesperson with the Department of Municipal Development says this is a traffic enforcement issue. APS officials say there’s increased traffic because more parents are dropping off their kids due to COVID-19 or the bus driver shortage.

Additionally, the spokesperson says because of staffing shortages APS employees are dedicated to classroom learning and not traffic patterns. Instead, officials with the school district are asking people picking up and dropping off students to pay closer attention to the signage and follow all traffic laws.

The Department of Municipal Development says this is on their radar so they are encouraging concerned parents to make calls to 311 and their city councilor so that requests can be made to make improvements. The more requests, the more pressure there is to get something done.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho wants public to weigh in on redistricting plans

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is encouraging people to comment on its redistricting plans following the 2020 Census. The city has five redistricting proposals that must follow the federal voting rights acts and has an equal population among other requirements. Comments must be submitted by Thursday with votes on October 28 […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

CVS encouraging to schedule ahead for COVID booster shots

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – CVS is now offering booster shots for eligible New Mexicans following CDC approval Thursday. The company is encouraging people to schedule ahead of time to ensure appointment times and the preferred vaccine shot is available. Those who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will have to wait six months after their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Rio Rancho requests feedback on proposed district maps

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is encouraging people to comment on its redistricting plans following the 2020 Census. The city has five redistricting proposals that must follow the federal voting rights acts and has an equal population among other requirements. Comments must be submitted via email by Thursday, October 28. Additionally, […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Education
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Ethics complaint filed against Stop the Stadium group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The campaign working to defeat the city’s $50 million soccer stadium bond has been slapped with an ethics complaint. An Albuquerque man is claiming the group called Stop the Stadium isn’t playing by the rules. Joaquin Baca says he wants the soccer stadium to help improve his neighborhood near 2nd Street and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers help clean up historic Albuquerque cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About 50 volunteers helped lead a massive clean-up of the historic Fairview Cemetery. The oldest public cemetery in Albuquerque off Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez has gone through several caretakers and organizers say they now have enough support to clean it up once a month. They say it’s a great way to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Community comes together for annual ‘Day of the Tread’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across the metro are traveling on two wheels for the annual Day of the Tread fundraiser. Participants in this Halloween-themed bike event could travel on routes ranging between 7 and 100 miles around Albuquerque, starting and ending in the Sawmill District. People were decked out in costumes while celebrating the end […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Cordero
KRQE News 13

Replanting efforts continue in Lincoln National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Reforestation efforts continue along the Lincoln National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service started replanting along the Scott Able Fire and Little Bear Fire scars over the last several years. Officials say the area has not seen any regrowth after a forest fire 20 years ago because seed sources were burned. Now, they […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Traffic Collisions#Signage#Long Lines#Fcc#Aps
KRQE News 13

TV pilot focusing on addiction begins filming in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the New Mexico Film Office announced a television pilot is currently in production in the state. “Die Pretty” is being produced by Ninety 90 Pictures with principal photography taking place in October 2021 in Carson and Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to an NMFO press release, the pilot will employ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Alamogordo holding babysitter training courses

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Alamogordo will offer a new babysitting training course next month. The program is for ages 11 through 15. They will learn how to safely and responsibly care for children and infants. The course will be held at the Family Recreation Center. It does not include CPR or first […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell football team helps driver in rollover crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A good deed was done by the Goddard Rockets. The high school football team lost a tough game to Artesia Friday night, but Coach Chris White says on their way to that game, the team came upon a crash involving a rolled-over vehicle. The Rockets, coaches, and training staff got off the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Nearly 2 million people illegally cross border this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Almost two million people entered the U.S. illegally in the last year, ending on September 30. Border Patrol says people who are repeatedly crossing the border are skewing those numbers. They account for about 900,000 of those encounters. Border Patrol says the amount of crossings dipped slightly from August to September of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Press Club celebrates return of pumpkin carving contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque put their pumpkin carving skills to the test on Sunday afternoon. The Press Club located off of Elm and Silver hosted its annual contest. Unique creations this year included a ghost with smoke coming out of the pumpkin, a cat, a devil, and more. Due to the pandemic, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho man arrested following altercation at truck stop

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man who tried to talk his way out of an arrest after a reported fight is now facing felony charges. An Albuquerque police officer says an altercation led to three Love’s Truck Stop employees and one patron fighting outside the business off 6th Street and I-40 Friday. The […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Historic Lobo Theater reopens as event venue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s oldest theaters is officially back open. The Lobo Theater was a church for nearly twenty years, but now it’s once again being used for its original purpose – entertainment. Open in 1938, the Historic Lobo Theater on Central near Girard is now getting a new lease on life. “You […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

2K+
Followers
600
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy