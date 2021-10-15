NAHS track coach charged with misdemeanor theft

/metrocreativeconnection.com/metrocreativeconnection.com/metrocreativeconnection.com/metrocreativeconnection.com/metrocreativeconnection.com/metrocreativeconnection.com

NEW ALBANY — A New Albany High School track coach has been charged with misdemeanor theft after investigators say he took more than $600 from a team fundraiser earlier this year.

Vincent Hogue, who court records show was the head track coach at New Albany during the time of the allegations, was charged Friday with a class A misdemeanor for theft. The News and Tribune was unable to confirm the status of his employment Friday, as the school corporation is on fall break and no one was available to answer those questions.

Court records show New Albany police responded June 25 to the school on Vincennes Street in New Albany on a report of missing funds. On arrival they spoke with School Principal Michelle Ginkins and Athletic Director B.J. McAlister who advised there was a discrepancy in the amount of funds brought in from a fundraiser earlier that spring. Investigation later revealed a total of $645 was unaccounted for.

The record shows that on May 28, the athletic director’s bookkeeper received an invoice for $1,175 from a member of the athletic department who handles the candy sales from fundraisers. McAlister advised that the athletic office had paid the invoice.

The athletic director then made multiple attempts to reach Hogue to ask about the whereabouts of the funds, but Hogue was not reached until a week later on June 4, when the athletic director talked with Hogue at the school. McAlister said he asked Hogue where the funds were and said Hogue gave him an envelope marked $1,175, saying that he was only responsible for paying for the invoice.

However, the athletic director said the envelope was $20 short of the $1,175, and contained different bill denominations than what was reported to him by another coach to have been in the envelop.

After further investigation, police say they believe that Hogue accepted more funds from seven students, which were not turned in. Police filed a report Sept. 30 alleging that Hogue was responsible for the missing $645.

Hogue’s case is filed in Floyd County Circuit Court No. 2 and online court records show a warrant was issued Friday, with bond set at $3,000 court cash. That means he would need to pay 10% of the amount for release.