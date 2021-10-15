News director Mel Watson to retire from WTVG-TV

After more than three decades working at five television stations as producer, newscast executive producer, special projects/investigative executive producer, and finally news director at WTVG-TV, Channel 13, Mel Watson is retiring. Her last day will be Dec. 17.

“It's a bittersweet moment for me,” Ms. Watson said. “It's been a terrific 32-year career, and I'm going to miss it.”

Ms. Watson will retire the same day as her husband, who has worked for Sherwin-Williams across two states and in four stores over the course of 33 years. In January, the two will relocate to Sevierville, Tenn., just minutes from the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

The couple had been planning to retire in 2022, but moved up their plans after Ms. Watson’s father, who she said was “pivotal” in her career in broadcast journalism and one of her “biggest supporters,” passed away a few months ago. Her mother will be joining them in Tennessee.

There is no succession plan at the moment at Channel 13, since Ms. Watson will not retire for another two months, but she said she will be heavily involved in the selection process.

Ms. Watson became Channel 13’s news director in August, 2018, and has commuted between Toledo and Cleveland ever since.

“If you would have told me I would be a news director in Toledo, I would have never believed you,” Ms. Watson wrote in an email to her staff announcing her retirement. “I thought I would finish my career in Cleveland. But let me tell you, it’s been a terrific three years for me leading this newsroom. Challenging? Yes. Tough decisions? You betcha. Did I always get it right? Nope. But I hope I’ve made this newsroom and this television station a little better place for all of you.”