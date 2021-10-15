Hamilton opens in Omaha this month

“It’s the best feeling, it’s the best feeling. You know, this is my dream role in my dream show with my dream cast so it’s been amazing."

Edred Utomi is thrilled to be back on stage after the pandemic brought live theater to a halt for months.

He plays Alexander Hamilton in the touring Broadway production of Hamilton, an award-winning musical about the founding father that’s revolutionized theater.

“I think one of the reasons it rose to prominence is because it put people of color in roles you don’t normally see them in, which is why I was drawn to it to begin with,” said Utomi.

Utomi believes the musical has a little something for everyone.

“It has the ballads, it has the old musical theater standards, it has rap for people who like hip hop, it has the history for historians, it has a little bit of everything. And within that, there’s a very human story underneath of love and grief and legacy — things that people are either concerned with in their own lives or go through in their lives,” explained Utomi.

This is a role Utomi has worked towards for a long time.

He sees a lot of himself in the character and especially admires Hamilton’s self-awareness and ambition.

“He is unapologetically who he is. He understands he’s a bull in a china shop, and he doesn’t apologize for it. He might be aware of it, he might even be like, 'Okay, I gotta tone it down there,' but he’s like, 'No, I’m going to do what I’m going to do no matter what, I’m not going to be stopped,'” said Utomi.

Hamilton comes to the Orpheum Theater on October 26 for a three-week run.

Don’t throw away your shot at getting tickets. There are still lots of great seats available for as low as $49.

“I think a night out at the theater is the much-needed exhale that we all need. So I'd say come out and just breathe with us and experience the story and let yourself just be overcome by the story for a little bit," said Utomi.

Omaha Performing Arts says it will be offering special surprises for those who come to the October 31 show dressed in costume.

Tickets for Hamilton can be found here.

