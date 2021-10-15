CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaring Global Demand Energizes Oil ETFs

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy exchange traded funds continue to strengthen as a global energy crunch supports strong demand heading into the winter months. On Friday, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP) increased 0.3%, and the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEArca: AMJ) advanced 0.3%. The more widely observed Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca:...

www.etftrends.com

marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
dallassun.com

Refiners suffer from record high natural gas prices

Surging natural gas prices in Europe and Asia have boosted global demand for oil products, benefiting oil refiners globally. Yet, it is these record natural gas prices have started to weigh on the refining industry. Apart from slowing down steel, chemicals, and fertilizer production in Europe, the record natural gas...
investing.com

Brent Oil Rises Above $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Global benchmark Brent added 0.3%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains,...
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Copper Prices & Crude Oil

Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets. Before we do, it’s worth noting that the U.S. indices, which continue to trend higher, remain at or near all-time highs and continue to reward those who have been positioned with the trend. Those who have been fading it have been forced to be precise in their timing, to say the least. The move-up comes as investors shrug off inflation concerns tied to crude oil prices steadily on the rise, COVID concerns in Asia, and rates on the rise as they remain focused on earnings and better-than-expected economic data domestically. This week, keep an eye on crude oil and rates. While they still have yet to create significant headwinds for the indices, at this rate of acceleration at some point they will. I think copper will be key to watch in the coming weeks after losing 5% the past two sessions; it’s trying to recover to begin the week. Copper recently tested the all-time highs from earlier this year and has struggled to take out the May highs up around $4.88. Copper often is looked at as an indicator of economic conditions to come, not only here in the U.S. but globally, so to see prices on the decline is a bit concerning. In terms of economic data due out this week, we have some housing data, GDP, Durable Goods, Personal Income and Spending, and the Consumer Sentiment numbers that will end the week on Friday. I’m going to be particularly dialed in on the weekly jobless claims which have been coming in strong the last few weeks, suggesting a solid monthly report next month. We also have a handful of companies reporting quarterly results to keep an eye on. The focus is on big tech with Facebook today on the closing bell, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all reporting as well. Lastly don’t forget about bitcoin, which last week traded to new all-time highs. I think this should be viewed as a sign that risk-on sentiment remains healthy.
OilPrice.com

WTI Crude Hits Highest Level In 7 Years

WTI crude hit the psychologically important $85 per barrel mark earlier on Monday—the highest the U.S. crude benchmark has traded since October 2014. WTI prices eased later in the afternoon, with the benchmark falling back to $84.02—still up on the day and up about 20% month on month. The skyrocketing...
US News and World Report

Goldman Sees Upside Risks to $90/bbl Brent Price Forecast

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a strong rebound in global oil demand could push Brent crude oil prices above its year-end forecast of $90 per barrel. The U.S. investment bank said it expected oil demand will shortly reach pre-COVID-19 levels of around 100 million barrels per day (bpd) as consumption in Asia rebounds after the Delta COVID-19 wave.
oilandgas360.com

Column-Oil prices soar, bullish hedge funds hold their nerve: Kemp

LONDON – Petroleum futures and options saw another influx of hedge fund inflows last week as renewed bullishness about output restrictions overcame concerns about the already-high level of prices. Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 10 million barrels in the six most important futures and options...
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
MarketWatch

Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, according to Bloomberg data. The banks at the time time led $463 billion worth of green bonds and loans. The study comes ahead of the UN Climate Summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow.
etftrends.com

Not Quite Ready for Crypto? Here’s Two Global X ETFs to Consider

Even with leading cryptocurrency bitcoin hitting an all-time high, investors may not be ready to jump into the digital currency arena just yet, but there are still some related exchange traded fund (ETF) options to consider. ETFs like the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) hold companies that are starting to...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
OilPrice.com

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

In the mind of many a news consumer, oil is on its way out. So is coal. So is gas, although that one might stick around for a little longer. We are, after all, moving into a new era of clean energy, and while it will take us some time to get there, it’s our only option for a future. And fossil fuels have no place in that future.
etftrends.com

IEA Calls For Greater Investment In Clean Energy

Wind and solar power grew by record-breaking amounts during the ongoing pandemic. In fact, renewables were the only energy source that saw increased demand in 2020. Demand for coal, oil, and natural gas has increased. However, alternative energy companies have continued to see gains, and according to the International Energy Agency, solar and wind capacity in Europe and the United States is expected to continue growing quickly.
etftrends.com

An ETF to Consider if a Rising Dollar Means a Global Slowdown

A rising dollar could portend to a global slowdown as investors pile into safe haven assets like the U.S. dollar amid headwinds like rising inflation and lower economic growth. “A surging U.S. dollar signals for some the clearest sign of an ebbing money tide and an abrupt slowdown of the...
