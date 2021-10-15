CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Maine Business School hosts March Against Domestic Violence walk

By Melissa Falcone
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORONO — With the spike of domestic violence cases during the pandemic, the Maine Business School Corps, or MBD, hosted its 8th annual March against Domestic Violence walk Friday at the...

Domestic Violence, Maine Business School, The University Of Maine, Partners For Peace
umaine.edu

Maine Business School

The Maine Business School has a new Salgo Professor: Dr. Pankaj Agrrawal. Nicolas M. Salgo bequeathed a gift to the University of Maine in December 1967 to enhance the reputation and visibility of the then-College of Business Administration. The Professorship of Business Administration was born from that gift. The individuals selected for this professorship are expected to provide visibility and leadership for the College through extensive interactions with the business community, research, and other activities. Candidates for the Professorship must have an outstanding record in research, publications, teaching in one or more fields of business administration, and a demonstrated willingness to interact with the business community.
ORONO, ME
