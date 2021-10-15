Maine Business School hosts March Against Domestic Violence walk

The Maine Business School has a new Salgo Professor: Dr. Pankaj Agrrawal. Nicolas M. Salgo bequeathed a gift to the University of Maine in December 1967 to enhance the reputation and visibility of the then-College of Business Administration. The Professorship of Business Administration was born from that gift. The individuals selected for this professorship are expected to provide visibility and leadership for the College through extensive interactions with the business community, research, and other activities. Candidates for the Professorship must have an outstanding record in research, publications, teaching in one or more fields of business administration, and a demonstrated willingness to interact with the business community.

