Review: The Good Life

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s honestly difficult to think about where to start with The Good Life. It is the latest from White Owls and Hidetaka Suehiro, a.k.a. Swery. From its outset, you are Naomi Hayward, a photojournalist who’s accrued inhuman amounts of debt. And so you’ve been sent to Rainy Woods, a quiet English...

Cine Vue

Film Review: The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão

Brazilian-born filmmaker Karim Aïnouz adapts Martha Batalha’s 2016 novel of the same name into a sumptuous and moving melodrama. Set mainly in 1950s Rio de Janeiro, The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão examines the all-encompassing injustices of patriarchy through the story of two sisters’ lifelong dedication to one another. Invisible...
trueachievements.com

The Good Life now available with Xbox Game Pass

The Good Life joins Xbox Game Pass today, offering what looks to be one weirdly wacky adventure filled with shapeshifters, mysteries, and more. In The Good Life, we play as Naomi, who seems to have a lot going on. Debt issues force photographer Naomi to move from New York to the town of Rainy Woods. She's hired by The Morning Bell newspaper to investigate a mystery, and it doesn't take her long to find out that all the town's residents turn into cats and dogs at night. While she's busy investigating that, a murder occurs. With all that going on, you wouldn't think Naomi had much time to relax, but it seems your life in Rainy Woods can be whatever you want it to be, with Naomi eating, exploring, and chatting with the townspeople. Her debt hasn't been forgotten in all this, however, and Naomi still needs to take photos for The Morning Bell — with the option to earn more money by photographing whatever's trending on the social media site known as Flamingo. So, yeah. A lot going on for Naomi.
gamepur.com

How to detect scents in The Good Life

The Good Life’s main character, Naomi Hayward, is required to find out the secrets of Rainy Woods. However, in order to find out what’s going on, Naomi will have to transform into a cat so she can climb buildings. Some puzzle solving will unlock scent detecting by turning into a dog.
nintendoeverything.com

The Good Life Switch gameplay

The Good Life finally launched on various platforms this week, including Switch – and we now have plenty of gameplay. In the 30-minute video, fans can see how the debt repayment RPG looks on the console. Learn more about The Good Life with the following overview:. Welcome to Rainy Woods.
gamepur.com

How to get new clothes in The Good Life

Although your main task in The Good Life is to find out the secrets behind the happiest town on Earth, Rainy Woods, there’s a ton of other tasks the player can do during their playthrough. Players can do side quests for the Morning Bell or the town’s residents, farming, and crafting. One of the things that can be crafted is new clothing for Naomi to wear.
gamepur.com

What are the glowing red lights in The Good Life?

There are many strange things going on in The Good Life, such as protagonist Naomi transforming into a cat at will. However, sometimes you’ll see something so strange that it makes you stop and wonder if it’s dangerous, like a glowing red light. This guide explains what the glowing red lights are and how you should deal with them.
gamepur.com

How to fast travel in The Good Life

When first starting up The Good Life, players might find themselves overwhelmed by how far the map stretches. It encompasses far more than just the small town of Rainy Woods, after all. Luckily, ou won’t have to sprint everywhere. Fast travel is introduced in the game’s fifth main story quest,...
gamespew.com

The Good Life is Like a Trip Back in Time

No, you haven’t just been transported back to the days of PS2 – The Good Life is in fact a new game, released in this, the god-forsaken year of 2021. Which is to say, it’s not much of a looker. Its rough textures and blocky character models will leave you thinking about games from 15 years ago. Especially on Switch, where its low resolution makes everything look even worse; The Good Life‘s visuals are well and truly off-putting. Needless to say, you should play it on a home console if you can.
techraptor.net

The Good Life Hotwords Location Guide

In this The Good Life Hotwords Locations Guide, we'll tell you where you need to go to make a ton of money with photography!. The Good Life Hotwords are a game mechanic relating to photography; "Hotwords" can be thought of as similar to "hashtags." A new batch of five Hotwords are made available twice a week. Uploading photos featuring these Hotowrds will make you a lot more money than uploading most other pictures.
cogconnected.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Review – Almost as Good as It Ever Was

Up until recently, it has been quite a long time since we’ve been able to play Crytek’s popular franchise Crysis without wiping the dust off of our PS3 or Xbox 360’s. Sure, a remaster was released for the first game, but now fans can play the entire trilogy on their new favorite platform! As a long-time fan of the core trilogy myself this was a dream come true. As Crysis was ahead of its time when it was released, I was curious how well the Crysis Remastered Trilogy stacks up against the newer games a decade later. Is it still just as good? Let’s find out.
Destructoid

Pokemon Legends: Arceus teaser goes for a found-footage horror vibe

A new teaser trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus dropped today, and it’s a bit tonally different from what you’d expect. Rather than a cheery breakdown of what’s to come, this teaser is embracing the Halloween spirit with a found-footage vibe. The video shows someone exploring the Hisui region, documenting the...
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘The Good Life’ and ‘Gleylancer’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for October 18th, 2021. In today’s article, we have some news from the weekend to catch up. We also have reviews of The Good Life and Gleylancer, plus Mini-Views of Nira and Red Ronin. After that, we have a whole bunch of new releases to check out. A lot hit the shop after I had turned in the Friday edition, and we’ve got summaries of all of those games. We finish things off with a surprisingly massive list of new sales, along with the expiring sales. There’s a lot to look through, so let’s get to it.
Destructoid

Danganronpa Decadence looks great, shame about the gacha

We are gradually bearing down on the release of Spike Chunsoft’s murder compendium Danganronpa Decadence, which will package together four titles from Kazutaka Kodaka’s cute, compelling, and chaotic murder-mystery franchise for the Nintendo Switch platform. The publisher released a brief Japanese overview trailer spotlighting this quartet of games. As a...
Destructoid

Not everyone is thrilled about Murder House’s icon

The recently-released console versions of Murder House have a distinctly creepy icon featuring a costumed rabbit killer, the Easter Ripper, and nothing else. The design is, in a word, striking. The freaky icon jumps out — in a good or bad way, depending on who you ask — when it’s lined up against other, probably “nicer”-looking icons on a home screen.
Destructoid

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is the ‘season one finale’

The fourth game in Supermassive’s horror-adventure series is going to be The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, and it sounds like it’ll be the final entry of “season one.” While the third game, House of Ashes, doesn’t launch until October 22, it’s already been played and reviewed — and a teaser trailer for its follow-up has been discovered.
Destructoid

Review: Toy Soldiers HD

It’s a bit of a pet peeve of mine when a remaster of a game that was originally in HD is suffixed with “HD.” That doesn’t tell me anything. Toy Soldiers HD is particularly strange and vexing to me because, in 2016, we got Toy Soldiers Complete, which was a combination of Toy Soldiers and Toy Soldiers: Cold War. So, going in, I didn’t know what to expect from this remaster. Was it going to be any different? Were there any additions?
Destructoid

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark revealed in restored Pokemon Legends: Arceus video

The cleared-up found footage video shows some new Hisui variants. Remember the found-footage teaser released for Pokemon Legends: Arceus earlier this week? Today, the Pokemon YouTube channel released a new, restored version of the video. It’s not any less scary, but it does reveal two new regional variations, Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark, that seem to be appearing in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
Destructoid

The subtle, elevated horror of BioShock’s Splicers

If you’ve read any of my features this month, you know how much I love Halloween, so naturally I’ve been wanting to play all kinds of spooky games to get in the spirit. I started with BioShock, and let me tell you, that game does not disappoint. For me, what...
