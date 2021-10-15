CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Man charged with sodomy, sexually abusing child in St. Clair County

By Tanner Brooks
CBS 42
CBS 42
 9 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 77-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Eddie M. King of Cropwell was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old. He was subsequently arrested Thursday.

These charges came after an investigation by the SCCSO Criminal Investigation Division.

Authorities report that King has since bonded on $500,000 bond. He has a court date scheduled for Nov. 9 in Pell City.

Far Above Rubies
9d ago

PUT THIS DEVIL BACK BEHIND BARS! Why would you give a person accused of doing something like this a bond??? Let him sit in jail and execute him immediately if found guilty!!

Wanda Brewer Wilhite
9d ago

That's horrible what he did to those children! He should get life!

