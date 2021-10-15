Man charged with sodomy, sexually abusing child in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 77-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Eddie M. King of Cropwell was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old. He was subsequently arrested Thursday.

These charges came after an investigation by the SCCSO Criminal Investigation Division.

Authorities report that King has since bonded on $500,000 bond. He has a court date scheduled for Nov. 9 in Pell City.

