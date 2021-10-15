CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update On PAC Possibly Suffering Concussion

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAC reportedly did not suffer a concussion back in the summer. As noted earlier this month how AEW broadcaster Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio and mentioned how PAC suffered a concussion “like a month and a half...

www.pwmania.com

Mark Henry
