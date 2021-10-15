Veteran’s Voices: Honor Quilts by Jefferson Grange in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local nonprofit is honoring veterans in a unique and comforting way.

This week’s Veterans Voices, it’s a universal symbol of thanks and remembrance to those who serve in harm’s way. Quilts of honor and how a local group is hoping to present more of them to our heroes.

They’re quilts of valor. Beautifully handmade, and each represents the sacrifice of our local veterans.

Jefferson Grange is an organizer with the Schuylkill County, he says it’s a way to honor veterans who might not otherwise receive recognition.

Army Veteran Lynn Bodenberg was a quilt recipient this summer. He says it’s a great way to honor not only our veterans but the community as a whole.

“We should all be involved in our community and help our community, brothers and sisters, neighbors in order to make their lives better. To make our community better,” said Bodenberg.

Quilts of valor are awarded to veterans or active-duty members of the military who have been touched by war. Some of the quilts are made locally, but Jefferson Grange accepts quilt sections from the Grange network all over the country piecing them together back in Schuylkill County.

Organizers have already donated ten quilts this year, and plan on another six quilts closer to Veterans Day.

Younger Grange members are also helping out and learning the true value of service to the community.

“My job is to not only present the quilts, but I do a lot of research in the community, looking to see who has served and people who have been touched by war,” explained Torie Konkus, a member of Jefferson Grange.

If you’re a local quilter and would like to contribute we’ve listed the contact information for the Jefferson Grange on pahomepage.com under the Veterans’ Voice section.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.