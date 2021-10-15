CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schuylkill County, PA

Veteran’s Voices: Honor Quilts by Jefferson Grange in Schuylkill County

By Nick Toma
WBRE
WBRE
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dpc0X_0cSj0kIN00

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local nonprofit is honoring veterans in a unique and comforting way.

This week’s Veterans Voices, it’s a universal symbol of thanks and remembrance to those who serve in harm’s way. Quilts of honor and how a local group is hoping to present more of them to our heroes.

They’re quilts of valor. Beautifully handmade, and each represents the sacrifice of our local veterans.

Mazezilla corn maze gets medieval for spooky season in Saylorsburg

Jefferson Grange is an organizer with the Schuylkill County, he says it’s a way to honor veterans who might not otherwise receive recognition.

Army Veteran Lynn Bodenberg was a quilt recipient this summer. He says it’s a great way to honor not only our veterans but the community as a whole.

“We should all be involved in our community and help our community, brothers and sisters, neighbors in order to make their lives better. To make our community better,” said Bodenberg.

Quilts of valor are awarded to veterans or active-duty members of the military who have been touched by war. Some of the quilts are made locally, but Jefferson Grange accepts quilt sections from the Grange network all over the country piecing them together back in Schuylkill County.

Organizers have already donated ten quilts this year, and plan on another six quilts closer to Veterans Day.

Younger Grange members are also helping out and learning the true value of service to the community.

Breaking Barriers: Marion Munley part of ‘Distinguished Citizens Memorial of Lackawanna County’

“My job is to not only present the quilts, but I do a lot of research in the community, looking to see who has served and people who have been touched by war,” explained Torie Konkus, a member of Jefferson Grange.

If you’re a local quilter and would like to contribute we’ve listed the contact information for the Jefferson Grange on pahomepage.com under the Veterans’ Voice section.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Local organization aims to help veterans in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local veteran is making it his mission to help those around him and not leave anyone behind. Car enthusiasts started their engines and showed up to support a new organization in Schuylkill County. The non-profit “Camp4vets” was created by Juston Morgan, who served from 1993 to 2001. Morgan was deployed […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton Prep students competing to combat hunger

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school dedicated its final home football game of the season to fighting food insecurity. It’s all part of a first-time event in a continuing effort to give back. Scranton prep cheerleaders energized fans as the cavaliers took on Lake Lehman. But the field isn’t the only place teamwork […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Society
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WBRE

Bringing Puerto Rican cuisine to PA, Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman saw a need for different cuisine options in the area, and she decided to do something about it. “When we gather, this is like a snippet of what we would eat in Puerto Rico,” said Victoria Martinez owner of El Puerto De Las Empanadas. Victoria Martinez and her […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

1K+
Followers
767
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy