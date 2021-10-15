CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calm before the storm: Warm Bay Area temps expected to quickly change

By Tristi Rodriguez
 9 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The first half of the weekend will bring warm temps to the Bay Area — but that is expected to quickly change.

The Bay saw warm temperatures and sunny skies on Friday with the highs climbing into the 80s for many inland and bayside cities with 60s and 70s closer to the coast.

And even warmer temps are expected on Saturday.

But don’t put away your raincoats just yet.

A cold front will bring cooling and possible light rainfall on Sunday.

A model from the National Weather Service shows chances of light showers first hitting the North Bay in the early afternoon and then spreading throughout the rest of the region throughout the rest of the day.

The wet weather should, for the most part, clear out by the Monday morning commute.

Shelly Bee
9d ago

It has been very cold in the morning here. Despite the temperatures rising in the afternoons. My dog sat in front of the heater last week, for the first time in months, giving me the "Please turn on the heater" look. Though, I don't think that she is really that polite in her thinking. I am going to dust off the heater grate this weekend, it is full of flamable lint and dust.

