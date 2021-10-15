'Kind of crazy' Loopy Godinez ready for history with record turnaround at UFC Fight Night 195

Loopy Godinez is on the verge of making UFC history.

On Saturday at UFC Fight Night 195, the strawweight prospect will set a new modern-era UFC record for fewest days between octagon appearances.

Godinez (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) most recently fought this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 194. Just three days after her “Performance of the Night” win over Silvana Gomez Juarez, Godinez accepted a short-notice fight against Luana Carolina. It’ll be seven days in between her fights. The current record is held by Khamzat Chimaev with 10 days in between fights.

Godinez feels more than prepared, despite the unique nature of her situation.

“I feel great,” Godinez told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “I’m very happy and amazing and I’m ready for Saturday. I train every day and I do sparring twice or once a week, so my body is used to this. What we saw on Saturday, the truth is that I train much harder than what I went through in the fight. I’m good and I’m extremely ready.”

Godinez planned to stick to 115 pounds, but for this bout she’s moving up a division to women’s flyweight to take on Brazil’s Carolina (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC). Godinez had no hesitation in taking the bout, and doesn’t promise this to be a one off at flyweight.

“I never know – I’m kind of crazy, so we’ll see,” Godinez said. “At 115 pounds there are many women that are very strong and I have a lot of competition there in the long run, so we’ll see. If they offer me something and depending on who it is and when it is, I leave that to my manager and the UFC and they’ll decide what I’ll do.”

Godinez came in light at Friday’s weigh-ins, registering at 121.5 pounds. Although there might be a weight disadvantage on paper for Godinez, the Mexican fighter doesn’t expect to be outmuscled against Carolina.

“I think we’re both right there,” Godinez said. “I’m very strong and I train with very heavy girls, girls who fight at 125 and 135 pounds. I’ve felt that weight on top of me and I’ve always been able to manage it. I’m ready.”