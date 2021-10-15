CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Sparkling Water Brand Genki Forest Launches In The U.S.

Cover picture for the articleGenki Forest, Asia’s fastest growing beverage brand with over 1,000,000 cans and bottles sold globally, has released Genki Forest sparkling water in a new and convenient 330ml can on the US market. With zero calories and zero sugar, Genki Forest shakes up the sparkling water category by delivering sweet, full-bodied and...

