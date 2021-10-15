Asian Sparkling Water Brand Genki Forest Launches In The U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Tequila Enemigo, a brand born out of difference and a relentless focus on quality, has disrupted the Tequila industry with their record shattering awards garnered, exclusive partnerships, and innovative experiences. Since the start of the year, Tequila Enemigo has launched in 17 states, and expects this rapid expansion to continue into a total of 28 states for the end of a breakout 2021. Sales have increased by 400% in the last year. Tequila Enemigo is imported by Trinity Wine & Spirits, a National Importer and marketer of premium wines & spirits with presence in 50 states. Named the most celebrated Tequila, Tequila Enemigo has been awarded 14 Double Gold Awards, 5 Tequila of the Year Awards, and 53 Total Awards since their launch in 2017, more than any other brand on the market. In the last year alone, Tequila Enemigo has won 10 Double Gold Awards and Tequila of the Year Awards across their two expressions: Enemigo 89 Añejo Cristalino and Enemigo 00 Extra Añejo. Tequila Enemigo was envisioned and brought to life by Robin Clough, Sebastian Gonzalez, and Max Davies-Gilbert to challenge the standards of ultra-premium Tequila, and is crafted from the finest selection of ripe, lowland 100% Blue Weber Agave in the center of the town of Tequila and is uniquely aged in new American oak barrels.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO