CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor Bros Down With Fan Who Tatted UFC Star’s Face On Arm

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 9 days ago

Conor McGregor found a fan in Italy this week who had tatted the UFC star’s face on his arm — and he absolutely bro’d down with the guy to celebrate!!!. The clip —...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
uncrazed.com

Conor McGregor Mourns The Death Of His “Closest Companion”

Conor McGregor is “so heartbroken” after his dog Hugo has sadly passed away. The professional mixed martial artist broke the news to his Instagram followers by posting a tribute to his late dog. “So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Gives Tour of New Home Amid Rumors of Series Exit

Fans of Little People, Big World are worried that stars Zach and Tori Roloff are considering leaving the TLC show after the couple purchased a house In Washington state after living for years in Portland, Oregon. Tori showed off some of the furniture In their new place on her Instagram story on Saturday, posting a boomerang of a white credenza and mirror. "Wow, I'm obsessed," she captioned the video, tagging designer JC Farmhouse Design Company. Roloff purchased the item while shopping at The Great Junk Hunt market with a friend.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Bro#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Says Goodbye To Big E And WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel to say goodbye to the RAW brand. McIntyre also said goodbye, for now, to WWE Champion Big E. Crown Jewel saw Big E retain his title over McIntyre in a hard-fought back & forth bout. “Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell...
WWE
The Independent

Conor McGregor highlights key reason for Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder

Conor McGregor believes the size difference between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was the crucial factor in Saturday’s heavyweight world title fight. Fury defended his WBC belt by knocking out Wilder the 11th round of their trilogy contest, but only after had twice been knocked to the canvas by his rival. Former UFC champion McGregor praised both Fury and Wilder for their performances, and he hailed the American in particular for how he approached the bout against the considerably heavier Fury. Although Wilder weighed-in at career-heaviest 238 pounds, he was still 39 pounds lighter than Fury and McGregor suggested...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
urbanbellemag.com

Amara La Negra is Put on Blast by Shay Johnson & Her Brother Emjay Johnson

Amara La Negra’s romance with Emjay Johnson was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” star Amara La Negra is having an eventful current season. She has a new man in her life, Allan Mueses, and she recently revealed that she had a miscarriage. Amara was devastated and opened up about the situation on social media. Unfortunately, some fans of the show accused her of lying for a storyline. And she then came with the receipts. However, this isn’t the only source of criticism Amara is currently dealing with. Apparently, her past romance with Emjay Johnson didn’t end on the best of terms. And he had some things to say about it in a recent interview.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

WWE Suspends Brock Lesnar Indefinitely After Chaotic SmackDown Brawl

Tonight is the start of a brand new era on SmackDown, and it kicked off with the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns. accompanied by Paul Heyman. Reigns didn't take long to address what happened at Crown Jewel. "You holding that title for me, or for Brock? Because when I put my hand out, you did the right thing with the mic, but last night I put my hand out and you just throw the title in the ring," Reigns said. "Should we work on this? This is how it's done. Afterward, he said, "awww, pretty easy right?"
WWE
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Boasts About Being Richer Than Entire UFC Roster

Conor McGregor is back to his old self of flaunting his wealth. McGregor is certainly the richest of MMA fighters, but he is now claiming to have more money than the rest of the UFC roster combined. The Irish fighter who has found himself on the top of the Forbes highest-paid athletes list has decided to boast a bit about his money and took to Instagram to do it.
UFC
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
UFC
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy