Hospitality, Events Businesses Building Back After Pandemic Pause

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic hit, weddings, parties and in-person entertainment...

newyork.cbslocal.com

2 On Your Side

The Draft Room reopens following pandemic pause

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular downtown brew house has reopened its doors after being closed for over a year. The Draft Room hasn't been open since the beginning of the pandemic, but last weekend the sports bar welcomed customers back into the building. The Draft Room held its grand re-opening on Oct. 14, featuring a band, a variety of craft beers and more.
wglr.com

‘Madison Eats’ rebrands after business drops 80% during pandemic

MADISON, Wis.– You might know her as ‘Madison Eats’: the woman behind the popular food tour company and Instagram account. Her name is actually Otehlia Cassidy, and her social media page is now ‘Otehlia Travels.’. The local entrepreneur lost 80% of her Madison Eats Food Tours business and revenue during...
MADISON, WI
csun.edu

Standard Barbershop bounces back after close shave with pandemic woes

The pandemic has caused widespread uncertainty for businesses everywhere. Many small businesses permanently closed during the nationwide shutdown, while others fell deeper and deeper into debt as their bills went unpaid due to nonexistent business. Standard Barbershop in Northridge has taken the pandemic hardships, such as lockdown and employee loss, straight on and has never lost hope — no matter how hard the situation was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

‘So Happy’: Pilsen Business Owner Credits Back To Business Grant Program To Stay Afloat During Pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of millions of dollars are sitting, waiting to be claimed by Illinois small businesses trying to get back in the black. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra is Working for Chicago, helping to get money in the hands of struggling business owners. And for one program, time is ticking away. Consider this your one week warning. The state of Illinois continues to distribute American Rescue Plan money. Its latest effort is targeting small businesses in communities and industries that COVID ravaged. And those funds are already making a difference. “I’m Flor del Monte.” Inside the Pilsen storefront of Rosalva Ruiz, she arranges bouquets...
CHICAGO, IL
wfxrtv.com

Business owner in Roanoke empowering community, building unity amid coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The pandemic affected everyone in different ways. For one Roanoke small business owner, Kat Pascal, she felt a sense of urgency to help her community. “In my stomach, in my heart, I kept feeling this need that there were other women out there, other Latinas in particular, to find a community and to find a way to kind of continue to empower and encourage each other, so we can get through this,” said Pascal.
ROANOKE, VA
WFAE

Charlotte's Black-owned businesses that weathered the pandemic learned to build relationships

Here's something you've heard us say a lot during the pandemic: it's been tough for businesses, having to navigate shutdowns, capacity limits and supply disruptions. Something that hasn't received as much attention is how much harder the pandemic has been on Black-owned businesses. During the height of the shutdowns last spring, Black business ownership dropped 41% in the U.S., the largest of any racial group. That's according to a report by the U.S. House Committee on Small Business.
CHARLOTTE, NC
VTDigger

Wheels for Warmth event resumes after Covid pause, seeks tires to help Vermonters stay safe and warm this winter

(BARRE, VT) – Wheels for Warmth is back in action for its 16th annual tire recycle and resale event, collecting tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold at affordable prices so Vermonters are safe on the road this winter. Proceeds from the event go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Halloween attraction returns to nonprofit theater after pandemic pause

HNN News Brief (Oct. 15, 2021) >> Hawaii has reached a vaccine milestone: 70% of the state's population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. >> A rally is planned for today in Waimanalo marking one month since 6-year-old Isabella "Ariel" Kalua went missing. >> And the FDA has endorsed a Johnson & Johnson booster.
WAIMĀNALO, HI
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

‘Never Been So Excited’: Nonprofit Gets Unexpected Help As Storm Threatens Shelter

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – An organization that helps victims is finally getting some much-needed help of its own. Many victims of this summer’s wildfires turned to H.O.P.E Outreach in Grass Valley.  The group is always quick to open its doors to give people a roof over their heads, but now that roof could cave in after severe weather damage. “I think all it would take is some help from people in the community,” said H.O.P.E founder Kristina Halkyard. Halkyard put out that call and some are already stepping up to answer. H.O.P.E secretary Misty Dufour showed CBS13 new tarps lining the rooftop. She shared...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Philly

King Of Prussia Businesses Provide Free Meals To Police, Fire, EMS Personnel During First Responders Appreciation Week

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A show of appreciation for local first responders. Eyewitness News was at the Swedeland Volunteer Fire Company in King of Prussia on Monday. The town’s business community is providing free meals this week to police, fire, and EMS personnel from Upper Merion Township. The free meals are a part of their First Responders Appreciation Week celebration.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Lower Merion Police Help Dog Walkers Become More Aware, Alert While On Walks

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lower Merion are harnessing the power of dog walkers to prevent crime. Eyewitness News was in Ardmore, Pennsylvania where the dog walkers were trained how to be more aware and alert while they are out on their normal walks. Police also taught dog walkers how to effectively report suspicious activity to 911. Lower Merion Community Watch helped organize the training.
ARDMORE, PA

