Experts Offer Advise For Those Looking To Use Storage Units

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people in Union County have been locked...

newyork.cbslocal.com

upr.org

Safe storage: Logan coffee shop offers to hold onto guns for those in crisis

Cache Coffee owners Mindie and Jamie Buttars recently announced they would hold weapons for those experiencing mental and suicidal crisis. In June, Mindie and Jamie lost a dear friend to suicide and had a handful of other close calls, including an incident in which Jamie physically pulled a gun from someone’s hands.
LOGAN, UT
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFVS12

Storage unit owner, renters react to early morning fire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - It was a busy day for firefighters in the Heartland on Sunday, October 17. Three early morning fires broke out; two in Cape Girardeau and one in Williamson County, Illinois, where multiple storage units caught fire. A fire destroyed parts of Amazon storage in Carterville. “There...
CARTERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago-Based Movers Ghost Family After Showing Up At New Home Without A Lot Of Their Belongings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Picture this: you pay a Chicago-based company $5,000 to move you to Louisiana, but they show up without much of your stuff. Now that family in Louisiana says the movers are ghosting them. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas digs into the do’s and don’ts of hiring movers. “I have been so stressed and so aggravated” said Lori Guidry, whose new home isn’t quite home just yet. She’s still missing her coffee table, her TV, and her painting—and that’s not all. “They’ve got my baby pictures, 40 years’ worth of our life photos, my handicap equipment, my wheelchair, all of my walkers” she said. Guidry...
CHICAGO, IL
techstartups.com

Vroom buys auto lender United Auto Credit for $300M to offer financing options for its used car shoppers

Online used car retailer Vroom announced Tuesday that it would buy automotive lender United Auto Credit Corp (UACC) for $300 million in cash. Vroom said the acquisition will enable it to offer financing options for its shoppers. Vroom also said United Auto will retain its brand name and the deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022.
RETAIL
KDVR.com

Longmont family hopes for return of heirlooms lost in storage unit auction

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A Longmont family is devastated after losing heirlooms passed down through generations. The items were auctioned off in a storage sale. Amanda Johnson tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers her mother, a professional caterer, lost business and employment during the pandemic, causing financial difficulties. The family is now trying to track down the precious items.
LONGMONT, CO
enr.com

United States Cold Storage Warehouse: Best Project Renovation/Restoration

SUBCONTRACTORS: Harris Rebar; Republic Refrigeration Inc.; Salmon Electric; Shambaugh & Son. This expansion and renovation of an existing cold storage warehouse and office building originally built in 2015 added nearly 150,000 sq ft of freezer space and a 24,000-sq-ft cold dock. Also included was a new two-chamber freezer capable of operating at temperatures ranging from 10 to 34 degrees Fahrenheit. The receiving dock features 18 dock-height doors, doubling the capacity of the facility’s frozen food storage. The project scope included additional semi-trailer parking, conversion of an existing dry storage warehouse into a 40-degree cooler and tenant improvements to the office and administrative areas.
SYRACUSE, UT
WOOD

Experts offer safety tips ahead of Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner and lots of people are already beginning to celebrate. Even though it’s not as risky to go trick-or-treating as it was last year, health officials still have some tips to keep you safe. (Oct. 21, 2021)
HEALTH
NJ Spotlight

Experts advise COVID-19 care during holidays, winter

Warning that unvaccinated people are at risk for more serious cases of COVID-19 While COVID-19 cases numbers are higher in New Jersey today than they were this time last year, we’re “seeing a decrease in the number of new cases each day, which is very different than what we saw last year,” says Montclair State University epidemiologist Dr. Stephanie Silvera.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

