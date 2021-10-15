Bill Cosby Sued by Former 'Cosby Show' Actress

One of Bill Cosby’s alleged rape victims has filed a civil lawsuit, alleging the comedian drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990. Lili Bernard, who guest-starred on The Cosby Show, alleges Cosby coaxed her to Atlantic City as a young actress under the guise of a “mentoring relationship” and offers to be featured on the hit NBC show. There, he gave her a non-alcohol drink that made her pass out; she woke up with a naked Cosby on top of her, she alleges. “I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court, and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me,” Bernard said in a statement on Thursday. “Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain, and shame every day of my life.”

