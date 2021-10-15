CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bill Cosby Sued by Former 'Cosby Show' Actress

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Cosby is facing new legal issues, as a former Cosby Show actress is suing him for sexual assault. According to Yahoo, actress Lili Bernard claims that the longtime comedian drugged and raped her in 1990. Bernard actually came forward with allegations many years ago, but now is taking legal action....

popculture.com

Comments / 1349

Suzanne Weary
9d ago

According to her, this happened multiple times. As a survivor, you don't go back after the first time, Ever. What is wrong with all of these women who claimed these incidences occurred more than once? I'm not saying this never occurred, but make it believable.

Reply(227)
737
Charlie Martin
9d ago

Definitely a false allegation. She could have brought it up a few years ago when the others came forward. She must be broke and needs the Money

Reply(36)
466
JB@W.P 39thst.
9d ago

I don’t like the way he looked at me through the t.v while I was watching his show back then , I think I might have a case🤔

Reply(59)
426
Related
myv949.com

Actress Lili Bernard Files A Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby For Allegedly Drugging & Raping Her Back In 1990

Actress Lili Bernard has come forward to speak about alleged events that took place between her and Bill Cosby back in 1990. According to CNN, on Thursday, she filed a lawsuit against Cosby, citing that he allegedly drugged and raped her in Atlantic City around or in August of 1990. She claims that she met Cosby on the set of “The Cosby Show,” the previous month and he offered to be her mentor when it came to her career in acting.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
dreddsinfo.com

Bill Cosby Defends R. Kelly: “No One Fought Hard For Him”

Comedian Bill Cosby is defending disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly after the star was found guilty in his sex trafficking trial. According to Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, Cosby thinks Kelly “was screwed” and that “he wasn’t going to catch a break.”. “The deck was stacked against Robert,” said Wyatt per...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Asks Fans to Make Boosie Badazz’s Movie a ‘Box Office Success’

Bill Cosby‘s support train is chugging along. After showing love to R. Kelly and claiming he was “Railroaded,” Bill Cosby is lending his support to Boosie. Cosby hit Instagram and posted the cover to Boosie Badazz’s new film, My Struggle. In a message on Instagram, Cosby called on fans to make Boosie’s film a “box office success.”
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Bill Cosby Hit With Civil Suit From Rape Accuser

One of Bill Cosby’s alleged rape victims has filed a civil lawsuit, alleging the comedian drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990. Lili Bernard, who guest-starred on The Cosby Show, alleges Cosby coaxed her to Atlantic City as a young actress under the guise of a “mentoring relationship” and offers to be featured on the hit NBC show. There, he gave her a non-alcohol drink that made her pass out; she woke up with a naked Cosby on top of her, she alleges. “I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court, and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me,” Bernard said in a statement on Thursday. “Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain, and shame every day of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC13 Houston

Bill Cosby accuser files lawsuit against comedian

PHILADELPHIA -- One of Bill Cosby's accusers has filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against the comedian. Lili Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990. He allegedly coerced her to travel there from New York as a young actress. The lawsuit alleges Cosby initiated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
hiphollywood.com

Bill Cosby Thinks R. Kelly “Got Railroaded” Following Guilty Verdict

If there’s one person who thinks R. Kelly got railroaded it’s … Bill Cosby. On Monday, Kelly was found guilty on 9 federal counts, including racketeering, sex crimes, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and human trafficking. Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said the disgraced comedian thinks Kelly “was screwed” and that “he...
CELEBRITIES
newsitem.com

Artist sues newly freed Bill Cosby over 1990 hotel encounter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A prominent Bill Cosby accuser filed suit Thursday against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before the state's two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires. Los Angeles artist Lili Bernard told The Associated Press she was prompted in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Los Angeles

Bill Cosby Accuser Lili Bernard Sues in NJ Civil Court, Alleging Rape

One of Bill Cosby’s accusers is now suing him in New Jersey civil court, months after Pennsylvania’s high court threw out his sexual assault conviction on a technicality. The lawsuit alleges Cosby drugged and raped Lili Bernard in New Jersey in 1990 after offering to feature the young actress on his hit television program, “The Cosby Show.” Bernard filed the suit following a New Jersey law that gives sexual abuse survivors a two-year window to bring civil claims against their alleged abusers, regardless of when the abuse took place.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Defamation Lawsuit#Yahoo
WWLP

Bill Cosby civil suit seeks $125 million in damages

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Bill Cosby’s accusers is now suing him in New Jersey civil court, this month after Pennsylvania’s high court threw out his sexual assault conviction on a technicality. The lawsuit alleges Cosby drugged and raped Lili Bernard in New Jersey in 1990 after offering to feature the young actress on […]
CHICOPEE, MA
987thecoast.com

WOMAN FILES LAWSUIT IN NEW JERSEY AGAINST BILL COSBY 31 YEARS LATER

An alleged victim of Bill Cosby has filed a lawsuit in a New Jersey court 31 years after she claims Cosby drugged and raped her in Atlantic City. Lili Bernard claims Cosby was a mentor during the early stages of her acting career. The alleged attack occurred at the former Trump Taj Mahal hotel, according to the lawsuit.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mycolumbuspower.com

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Bill Cosby Is Facing A New Lawsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Although Bill Cosby has been released from prison as of earlier this year, he is now facing another serious legal matter. Yesterday, actress Lili Bernard filed a lawsuit against Cosby accusing him of drugging, sexually assaulting her and ultimately raping...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy