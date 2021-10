As Huey Lewis once sang, "it's hip to be square," and perhaps that rings true for McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. For over 56 years, the sandwich with its delightfully square fish patty has been a trademark of the McDonald's menu. While other attempts at seafood such as the Fish McBites back in 2013 (via USA Today) have floundered on the beach, the Filet-O-Fish has swum through the ages as Mickey Dee's fast-food fishy favorite. In fact, even former United States President Donald Trump has proudly voiced his support for the Filet-O-Fish, calling it the "Fish Delight" (via The Daily Meal).

