What We Learned About Prince's Health After His Death

By Zrinka Peters
Health Digest
 9 days ago
Prince's death was the result of what appeared to be an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl, that followed a life of other health...

Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Talk Show Amid ‘Serious Complications’ From Graves’ Disease

The Wendy Williams Show is back—but without its host. Wendy Williams, 57, is “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” per a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account on October 12. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” Instead, a series of guest hosts and panels will take Williams’ place.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him

Nevaeh Jolie, a rising R&B singer best known for the song "Screwed Up" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has officially come out as a transgender man. Nevaeh told fans on Tuesday following National Coming Out Day, announcing that he will be using he/him pronouns from now on. "It’s National...
MUSIC
energy941.com

Ed Sheeran Fears His Daughter Will Suffer From Depression

Ed Sheeran recently sat down with a Swedish T.V. show to discuss how depression has affected his life and says he wouldn’t want his daughter to “feel sad and not know why.”. Sheeran says lockdown affected his mental health in a bad way and even kept him from working. In...
MENTAL HEALTH
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: Witnesses say they complained previously about assistant director’s unsafe practices

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a loaded prop gun is an industry veteran who’d been the subject of safety complaints for at least two years, according to former on-set coworkers.Maggie Goll, an IATSE Local 44 prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, told CNN that she’d worked with Mr Halls in 2019 and found that he failed to both hold safety meetings and consistently follow protocol when it came to announcing the presence of firearms on set.“The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon’s presence was because the assistant prop master demanded Dave acknowledge and announce...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: Did Kenny Go Back To The U.S. After Emotional Talk With Armando?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Fish Or Cut Bait.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way doesn’t have any other couples that come close to being as wholesome as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are, so any time there are issues in their relationship, it can be nerve-wracking. The latest episode introduced a new problem in the pair’s relationship, as Kenny confessed he missed his family and felt homesick for Florida. Armando understood his fiancé’s urge to leave Mexico in order to visit family in the United States, but openly expressed his fear that Kenny would get home and realize he doesn’t actually want to get married. After that emotional conversation, we now know part of the answer surrounding whether Kenny left Mexico to go back home, and surprise (or not), the answer came from social media!
TV SERIES
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Says Prince George Is Already Learning About Climate Change

Some things just run in the family. Admittedly, when it comes to the royal family, some of those things—like heading the British monarchy—are a little more dramatic than in most families; others, like a love of horseback riding, are simply born out of passionate interest. Such seems to be the case with Prince Charles's interest in the environment. A longtime advocate for protecting the planet, Charles has obviously passed his interest down to his eldest son, Prince William, who earlier this week handed out his inaugural Earthshot Prize, which champions solutions to protect the planet. And it seems that the next generation is getting involved as well.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Freeway Announces the Death of His 21-Year-Old Daughter Harmony

Prayers out to Freeway who revealed the death of his daughter due to complications of cancer. Freeway hit Instagram and revealed his 21-year-old daughter Harmony passed away. “You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony!” Freeway wrote on Instagram. “I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad.”
MUSIC
CBS Minnesota

You Can Always Get What You Want? Mick Jagger Has 2 Juicy (Jucy) Lucys Before Concert

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Rolling Stones were live in concert downtown Minneapolis last night, after a year-long delay. The concert was not quite a sellout but it was still a big turnout for Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the Stones. The show actually went on past midnight. WCCO caught up with some happy fans after the show. “It was absolutely amazing. We drove in from Milwaukee, and these guys have so much energy for their age,” Tom Tabolier said. “They played an amazing set list, loved every bit of it. Just amazing.” “It was like one big dance party. It was great,” Julie Fletcher,...
