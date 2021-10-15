Black Students Suspended for Planning Protest After White Students Waved Confederate Flag

By: Jennifer Borrasso and Briana Smith IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Norwin School District is embroiled in controversy after photos spread on social media of high school students wearing the Confederate flag to school. The superintendent said two students were called to the office and forced to change before they returned to class, during a day that was supposed to be about honoring the country. (Photo Credit: KDKA) A junior at the high school said what those students did was extremely hurtful, and she wants to see the district do more. “Some people were just wearing red, white and blue,” said junior Kalea Armstrong. “But...

IRWIN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO