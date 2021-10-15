CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Students Suspended for Planning Protest After White Students Waved Confederate Flag

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Black students in Georgia say they were suspended from school after officials learned of their planned protest against racism. According to CBS 46 Atlanta, the demonstration was to take place at Coosa High...

State
Georgia State
NewsOne

Black Georgia Students Say They Were Suspended For Protesting Racism; Video Shows Police Threatened Them, Too

You can always tell how racist a person or institution is by their response to allegations of racism. For example, high school students in Rome, Georgia, said they were subjected to white schoolmates waving around Confederate flags and using racial slurs and school officials refused to do anything about it. As a result of the school’s inaction, the students said they planned a protest and that’s when school officials finally took action—against the protesters.
ROME, GA
