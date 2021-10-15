Black Students Suspended for Planning Protest After White Students Waved Confederate Flag

In September, two students allegedly walked into a classroom at Paso Robles High School in California and tore a 3-by-5-foot Pride flag down from one of the walls. A video showing a Pride flag in a toilet appeared on TikTok not long after, with one person being seen defecating on it. “It was definitely an act of hate directed at the LGBTQ+ community,” Geoffrey Land, social sciences teacher at Paso High, told the San Luis Obispo Tribune. “And a lot of students felt it, you know, felt that attack very acutely.” According to district administrators at the school, those responsible were punished for their behaviour – though it took roughly two weeks for teachers to be made aware of what happened.
