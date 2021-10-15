Lil Durk Joins 42 Dugg for “Free Ric” Video

There is nothing more enjoyable than when you gather with your favorite group of friends or family members. The energy, vibes, and shenanigans are always at an all-time high. This is the same exact feel on Nardo Wick’s newest version of his highly acclaimed single, “Who Want Smoke??” Following his icy “I Be Chillin” record, Jacksonville’s Nardo Wick returns with his highly anticipated version of the viral TikTok hit. However this time around, the 19-year-old native brings in a few friends. Making it nothing less than a gang situation, the newest version of the smash-hit comes with a brand new visual and calls on the likes of Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and G Herbo.
