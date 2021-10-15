CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lil Durk Joins 42 Dugg for “Free Ric” Video

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article42 Dugg has shared the video for “Free Ric” with Lil Durk. In the visual, we see Dugg and Durk mobbing in the streets, showing off chains, diamond-encrusted watches, and stacks of cash, as Dugg...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Nelly: I'm The Only Rapper From My Era To Gain Success Without A Co-Signer

"People showed me love but there was no one to stand up for me," says the artist on the heels of his BET Hip Hop Awards honor. This past Friday, Nelly was presented with the “I Am Hip Hop” honor at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. The accolade would be a big deal for any rapper, but as an artist from the Midwest, the award held that much more weight for Nelly who is the fourth best-selling rap artist in American history, according to the RIAA. Achieving that level of success as an unknown kid from St. Louis isn’t lost on the Country Grammar rapper.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Flexes $1 Million In Cash Outside Private Jet

Lately it's felt like Lil Durk is on top of the world. Despite recent social media posts in which the The Voice rapper expressed his sadness and desire to have another son with his girlfriend, India Royale, it seems that things are coming around for Durkio. Between multiple shameless plugs...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Proves DJ Akademiks Wrong, Reveals Earnings From Lil Baby Joint Tour

Before the Back Outside tour kicked off, media personality DJ Akademiks was already doubting that Lil Durk and Lil Baby would be able to sell out concert halls and other venues. He reported that the tour was not selling very many tickets, but that was obviously a very premature report because Lil Durk and the others have officially finished their leg of performances, and they're revealing how much money was earned and how many tickets were sold.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Lil Baby
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Says Lil Durk Made Him Promise To Never Reveal Computer Meme Origin

Young Thug joined Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee on Monday for an in-depth interview on the Breakfast Club that dived into a slew of topics including the release of his new album Punk. The rapper opened up about releasing The Barter 6 and whether it was a shot at Lil Wayne, as well as his previous feud with Charlamagne Tha God. However, the interview dived into much deeper topics including the infamous meme featuring Young Thug and Lil Durk at a computer. While one might think Thugger was offering Durk tips on using Pro Tools, the Atlanta rapper insisted that wasn't the case.
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

Lil Durk Chosen As The New Face Of Beats By Dre

The famous line from Back in Blood by Pooh Shiesty catapulted Lil Durk into the spotlight. Recently the Chicago rapper joins in on a collaboration with Beats By Dre in a new campaign for a fashion company called, A Cold Wall, according to HipHopDX. Who Is Lil’ Durk?. Durk Banks,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOT 107.9

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Tour Generates $15 Million, Says Durk

Lil Baby and Lil Durk are celebrating a major milestone in their careers. Their Back Outside Tour generated $15 million in ticket sales, according to Durk, himself. On Monday (Oct. 18), Durk shared a photo of himself and an unidentified man, who appears to possibly work for Live Nation, holding up a framed plaque commemorating the success of their 23-city U.S. tour. “250k tickets sold overall profit 15mssss @lilbaby we did it,” the Chicago rapper wrote, adding two tornado emojis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Voice Of The Heroes
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Receives New Richard Mille Watch For His 29th Birthday

2021 has been the year of Lil Durk. Having dropped The Voice at the end of 2020, Durk kicked off what would turn out to be an incredible 2021 for the Chicago rapper. Between his joint tape with Lil Baby, Voice of the Heroes, his verse on Drake's "In The Bible", countless other feature verses that have taken mediocre songs and made them certifiable hits and his most recent revelation that his tour with Baby already made him $15M, Durk is having one hell of a year.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & India Royale Put On A United Front Amid Breakup Rumors

Much of the time, when a rapper is faced with internet theories regarding their personal life, they typically let the chatter roll on until it fades into internet oblivion. For Lil Durk, however, when people begin speculating about his girlfriend India Royale or the foundation of their relationship, he is quick to jump online to make sure the world knows that they are solid.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Moneybagg Yo Ft. Lil Durk, EST Gee “Switch & Dracs”

Moneybagg Yo goes gangsta in his new video with Lil Durk and EST Gee. Hot off the release of his A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded, Moneybagg Yo rolls out the video to its opening track featuring Lil Durk and EST Gee. In the Jerry Production-feature presentation, Moneybagg Yo reps for Pooh...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Is The Face Of Beats By Dre's New Headphones Campaign

Lil Durk is continuing his explosive run in 2021 with a new brand collaboration. The Chicago rapper is teaming up with Beats By Dre headphones for a new campaign involving fashion company A Cold Wall*. On Monday (October 11), Durkio and Beats announced the collaboration with a video showing The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Lil Durk Shares Video for New Song “Pissed Me Off”

Lil Durk refuses to take his foot off the gas. On Friday, Durkio dropped his new single, “Pissed Me Off.” You can listen to the track below and check out the video up top. It’s unclear if “Pissed Me Off” is a lead-in to a new project or if Durk is just blessing fans with a loosie. But, it does fall into the impressive 12 months Durk has been having. Along with the several feature verse he’s been doing—like his recent appearance on the new version of Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??”— Durk dropped his album The Voice as well as his joint project with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes.
MUSIC
Baller Status

Nardo Wick Recruits Lil Durk, 21 Savage, & G Herbo for “Who Want Smoke??”

There is nothing more enjoyable than when you gather with your favorite group of friends or family members. The energy, vibes, and shenanigans are always at an all-time high. This is the same exact feel on Nardo Wick’s newest version of his highly acclaimed single, “Who Want Smoke??” Following his icy “I Be Chillin” record, Jacksonville’s Nardo Wick returns with his highly anticipated version of the viral TikTok hit. However this time around, the 19-year-old native brings in a few friends. Making it nothing less than a gang situation, the newest version of the smash-hit comes with a brand new visual and calls on the likes of Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and G Herbo.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Durk Returns with New Single ‘Pissed Me Off’: Listen

Lil Durk has had a solid year so far and he’s the kind of artist who will try his best to keep the momentum going. With his Voice of the Heroes joint project with Lil Baby still in rotation for many fans, the Chicago rapper is back today with a brand new single called ‘Pissed Me Off’. The song follows the news that he shared on social media recently that he plans to get his high school diploma soon.
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Durk Plans To Earn His High School Diploma

Rapper Lil Durk has been in the rap game for close to a decade, with his recent hot streak of album releases, hit records, and collaborative projects giving reason to believe that he’s not disappearing from the scene anytime soon. Yet, despite already being a success in life and having used his talents to escape the trenches of Chicago, Durkio is looking to tackle new hurdles in life. One of his goals is to graduate from high school. “I’m going to get my high school diploma,” the artist known as The Voice shared in a post on Twitter. “I want to...
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Lil Durk Might Be Headed Back To School

Lil Durk has already captured rap fame, plaques and awards, but he has new boxes to check off. With his 29th birthday around the corner, the Chicago rapper wants to obtain his high school diploma. On Thursday, Durk took to Twitter to share his future academic plans, saying "real life"...
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Lil Durk: Find Out Why He Is Going Back To School

Lil Durk has achieved fame and fortune, but one thing has escaped him for a while now: a high school diploma. The Chicago rapper, who turns 29 next week, took to his Twitter account to share his intentions in regards to earning the practical accomplishment. “I’m going to get my...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Slimelife Shawty Shares New Album "Better Living" Executive Produced By Lil Durk

Atlanta rapper Slimelife Shawty is back with his new studio album Better Living, which is executive produced by Lil Durk. The street rapper has been rising for the last few years, getting close to artists including Lil Durk, Young Thug, and more. It was announced a couple of days ago that Slime would be releasing his new album Better Living this week, and the project has officially arrived with fourteen new songs.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy