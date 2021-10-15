Lil Durk Joins 42 Dugg for “Free Ric” Video

Lil Durk refuses to take his foot off the gas. On Friday, Durkio dropped his new single, “Pissed Me Off.” You can listen to the track below and check out the video up top. It’s unclear if “Pissed Me Off” is a lead-in to a new project or if Durk is just blessing fans with a loosie. But, it does fall into the impressive 12 months Durk has been having. Along with the several feature verse he’s been doing—like his recent appearance on the new version of Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??”— Durk dropped his album The Voice as well as his joint project with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO