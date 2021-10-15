Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay ruled out vs. Rams

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay are among the players ruled out for the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley and Golladay both suffered their injuries during the Week 5 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones was taken off the injury report and has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol.

The full injury designations for the Giants can be found below:

Out: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladary (knee), LB Justin Hillman (Achilles)

Doubftul: N/A

Questionable: OL Ben Bredeson (hand), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), OL Andrew Thomas (foot), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)