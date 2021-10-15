CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay ruled out vs. Rams

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eniCO_0cSizZT700

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay are among the players ruled out for the Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley and Golladay both suffered their injuries during the Week 5 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones was taken off the injury report and has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol.

The full injury designations for the Giants can be found below:

Out: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladary (knee), LB Justin Hillman (Achilles)

Doubftul: N/A

Questionable: OL Ben Bredeson (hand), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), OL Andrew Thomas (foot), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
chatsports.com

Giants' Kenny Golladay Won't Return vs. Cowboys Because of Knee Injury

New York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury, per the team. The 27-year-old was the crown jewel of the Giants' offseason, signing a four-year, $72 million deal. They brought him aboard to be the top receiving option on a promising offense that also includes superstar running back Saquon Barkley and pass-catchers Darius Slayton and Evan Engram.
NFL
chatsports.com

Saquon Barkley out vs. Cowboys with apparent ankle injury

Another lower-body injury for Saquon Barkley. After he returned in Week 1 following a 2020 ACL tear, the Giants running back has exited his team’s Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys. He appeared to have injured his ankle on an incomplete pass play in the first quarter and subsequently left on the medical cart.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#New York Giants#The Los Angeles Rams#Cowboys#Wr Darius Slayton
FanSided

NY Giants’ Kenny Golladay OUT with knee injury: what it means for Kadarius Toney

Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury, knocking him from Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, and creating a void in the NY Giants’ receiving corps. With Kenny Golladay being ruled out for the remainder of this weeks matchup against the Cowboys the Giants are going to need to change things up in order to have a chance to win this game.
NFL
NJ.com

With Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, MANY others injured — who do Giants even have left for Week 6 vs. Rams? Analyzing depth chart possibilities

ARLINGTON, Texas — Giants quarterback Mike Glennon stared at Daniel Jones from the sideline as he was tackled and his head hit the ground. Glennon kept his eyes glued as Jones tried to stand up and stumbled. Glennon has been a backup quarterback for most of his career, so he knows the drill: Always be ready. But this still felt different.
NFL
chatsports.com

Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay Out Vs. Cowboys

The injuries are piling up for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants confirmed that starters Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay were out for the rest of the game against the Cowboys. This is after Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury earlier in the game. https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1447323014094274563. According...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

With Kenny Golladay out for Week 6, how should fantasy managers view Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney, and the Giants offense vs. the Rams?

Few teams in recent memory have had a streak of injuries and bad luck like the New York Giants have seen thus far in 2021. With injuries to virtually every critical player, including Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, and now Kadarius Toney, how do fantasy football managers navigate their Week 6 matchups if they rely on Giants players?
NFL
WOOD TV8

Stafford throws 3 TD passes, Rams edge Goff’s Lions

Matthew Stafford passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns against his former team, and Jalen Ramsey made an end zone interception on his 27th birthday with five minutes left in the Los Angeles Rams’ 28-19 victory over Jared Goff and the winless Detroit Lions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy