FDA Panel Recommends Approval of Johnson & Johnson Booster Shot

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
healthday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Oct. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a unanimous vote, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory panel on Friday recommended that the agency grant emergency use of booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. The FDA is expected to make a decision within days...

CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz: State To Begin Administering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are: 65 years and older; Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings; Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings. All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Mix and Match Booster Shots

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final approval for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 booster shots: “From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Mix and Match Booster Shots appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH
Fortune

Which vaccine booster should you get: Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for their booster dose than for their original shot. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee meets tomorrow to provide recommendations about the details of the rollout. The FDA decision comes with the emergency-use authorization of boosters for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. A Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster was authorized in September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Pfizer Vaccine Booster Restores Nearly Full Protection, Company Says

THURSDAY, Oct. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster restored close to full protection against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial involving 10,000 people, the company announced Thursday. The company said the booster was 95.6 percent effective and that it plans to submit the latest data to the U.S....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healthday.com

CDC Signs Off on Moderna, J&J Boosters, Backs Mix 'n' Match Shots

FRIDAY, Oct. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday gave its blessing to booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for tens of millions of Americans. The CDC approval mirrors the one granted by the U.S. Food and...
HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: CDC recommends boosters for all three vaccines

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has endorsed an advisory committee’s recommendation to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in certain populations. Walensky’s move came Thursday after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healthday.com

FDA Expected to Allow Mix 'n' Match COVID-19 Vaccines

TUESDAY, Oct. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to announce Wednesday that people can mix and match their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, a move that would give health officials more flexibility as they try to immunize as many Americans as possible. The FDA...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healthday.com

FDA Approves First Interchangeable Biosimilar for Inflammatory Diseases

TUESDAY, Oct. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The first interchangeable biosimilar product to Humira (adalimumab) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 15, the agency announced Monday. Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm), originally approved in 2017 for treatment of multiple chronic inflammatory diseases, is the first monoclonal antibody to...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
