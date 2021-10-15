CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas man pleads guilty to 2020 murder

By L.P. Phillips
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waYLn_0cSizLMB00
Photo credit Getty Images

Police called him a one-man-crime-spree. Now 20-year-old Frank Cortez of Dallas has pleaded guilty to an hour-long rampage in Pleasant Grove last year.

Cortez killed one, injured three, and carried out five other offenses at a gas station on Lake June Road. Cortez killed a man who was trying to break up a fight between two women and then he pistoled one of the women who had been fighting.

Cortez pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felony murder in exchange for a 45-year prison term.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRLD News Radio

Delgado capital murder conviction affirmed

The capital murder conviction of Brenda Delgado of Dallas has been upheld by an appeals court. The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas rejected all 11 claims Delgado made on an appeal for the capital murder of Uptown Dallas dentist Doctor Kendra Hatcher.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRLD News Radio

Man charged for Dallas apartment explosion

Charges have now been filed against a man Dallas Police say caused the apartment explosion at Highland Hills. The explosion rocked the South Oak Cliff apartments on September 29, completely destroying one building. Police say it was 28-year-old Phillip Dankins who shot into an apartment and severed a gas line...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Garland Police seek public's assistance in 2017 murder case

On the 4-year anniversary of a young woman's death, Garland Police Department released surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle and persons of interest in the unsolved murder case. On Oct. 20, 2017, around 1:30 a.m., Garland police officers found 20-year-old Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon in the front yard of her home...
GARLAND, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy