Dallas man pleads guilty to 2020 murder

Photo credit Getty Images

Police called him a one-man-crime-spree. Now 20-year-old Frank Cortez of Dallas has pleaded guilty to an hour-long rampage in Pleasant Grove last year.

Cortez killed one, injured three, and carried out five other offenses at a gas station on Lake June Road. Cortez killed a man who was trying to break up a fight between two women and then he pistoled one of the women who had been fighting.

Cortez pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felony murder in exchange for a 45-year prison term.

