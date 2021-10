Today, I was so excited to present at the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference virtually for my eighth year in a row. As always, it did not disappoint. The Inc. 5000 list and Conference celebrate things that are very near and dear to my heart: entrepreneurs and growing companies. Not only have the companies featured on this list achieved astonishing growth, they have managed to remain private as well. Luckily, we still have events like these to celebrate all the amazing things entrepreneurs are accomplishing. If you think you're too busy to attend these conferences anymore, or think they don't apply to you, I urge you to reconsider. At the very least, these conferences help reignite that entrepreneurial spark you had when first starting your business.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO