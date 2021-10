Mozart is an 18th-century Austrian classical composer—perhaps even the most famous composer of all time. As a child prodigy, he stunned musical circles; and as a young man, he created challenging works which are still played by orchestras today. Although he died quite young at only 35, Mozart's work has remained culturally and academically influential in the centuries since his death. Now, it seems the work of Mozart is also of medical relevance. A recent paper in Scientific Reports announces that one of Mozart's pieces—the Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major K448 (known as known as Mozart K448)—has the effect of calming the brains of people with epilepsy, alleviating certain harmful brain “events.”

